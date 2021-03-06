Francisco DR acknowledged this Friday before the court of the Provincial Court of Murcia that he stabbed a candy seller in April two years ago in the Centrofama garden, known as the ‘dog park’. His confession was part of a conformance agreement reached by the prosecutor and the lawyers for the private prosecution and the defense, by which the defendant will serve five years in prison, of the nine that the representative of the Public Prosecutor initially requested, for a crime of attempted murder. After the session, the judge pronounced the sentence ‘in voce’ and it is already final.

Included in the penalty is Francisco’s drug addiction mitigation, who is in treatment for his addiction. Likewise, he must pay 15,000 euros to the victim as compensation. The assault with a knife occurred around 9.45 p.m. on April 26, 2019 in the garden of Centrofama de Murcia when Francisco met the victim, a seller of sweets.

As the prosecutor explains in his letter, “the defendant, with the intention of illicit enrichment, put his hand in the shoulder bag he was carrying.” “I took a cell phone and a pack of cigarettes from him,” said the condemned man. The victim noticed the robbery and reproached him for his action, telling him to get out of there and leave him alone.

At those words, Francisco reacted by picking up a serrated knife, which was on a table, and stuck it in the seller’s left side. “I stabbed him, but I did not go to kill him,” said the defendant before the judge. The shopkeeper suffered a serious injury and was quickly treated by the health services, which were alerted by witnesses to the attack. That assistance saved his life.