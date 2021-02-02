Ronald Koeman, FC Barcelona coach, gave an interview to The Athletic in which he takes stock of his first months in Barcelona. As the offer came, face the possible departure of Messi. In addition, in relation to this, he reveals a talk that both had at the Argentine’s house to get him to stay.

About Messi

Messi’s departure: “It was a difficult moment because he is still the best but he was angry about certain situations in the club and he was not happy in a team that lost 8-2 in the quarterfinals against Bayern. Of course he was pissed off and wanted to leave. When I arrived The first thing I told the club was that it was not my problem, that it was between Messi and the club and that they had to solve it. In the end, the club told me “we are not going to transfer him. He has to stay. “It was difficult for Leo but he finally accepted.”

Talk at Leo’s house: “I spoke to him at his house before the start of the season to talk about the plans I had with him and he was really excited. I knew he had problems with the club but I was on the sidelines.” I’ll be really happy if you stay. If you don’t stay, it’s your decision and you will have to deal with the club. If you stay, you will be part of the team and this will be your position so that you can give the best of yourself “I told Leo. Little by little, he has accepted the situation and looks at how he is playing the last weeks. He is really involved with the club and with the team, but nobody knows what will happen in the future. “

If Messi stays or not: “I don’t trust him. I’m hopeful because he’s still a great player and he continues to win games for us. I’m enjoying being his coach. If you could see the quality he has every day in training. It’s incredible. He came in like a kid. to Barcelona and I don’t see Messi wearing another shirt that isn’t Barça’s. “

Problems with Messi: “I have not had any problem with Messi. He is the captain of the team. He spoke with Leo about tactical matters and we have a great professional relationship like I have with all the players. But he is … Well, he is the captain, there to talk to him more. “

About his arrival in Barcelona and the first months

Many things in a short time: “It’s true. It’s really difficult, a great challenge but I have enough experience to deal with it. We’ll see how it ends.”

What Barcelona means to him: “They are one of the greatest teams in the world. There are a lot of fans with high expectations and they always hope to win great titles. I am sure it is my most difficult job as a coach even though I know the club, the people and that I am an idol for the fans because I scored the goal with which we won the first European Cup at Wembley. Even with these kinds of difficulties, I like being here. I like the club, the people, the fans, the city to live in. .. It was my dream. I had several opportunities to be Barcelona coach before but circumstances made me not decide to come. Now was the time to say yes when they came to offer it to me. “

Leave Holland: “Barcelona called me a whole year ago and I told them no, that I was staying in the national team because we still had the Euro in summer and there was no Covid. After this, and with the Covid complicating everything and doubts about whether there would be Eurocup next summer I said: “I can’t wait any longer, this is my last chance to coach Barcelona.” All the players understood it and told me I had to go “