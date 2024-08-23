A woman She recounted how she has become a loyal customer of this popular chain and stated that together with his partner he spends US$100 weekly at Trader Joe’s. In a text, she told which products she usually buys.

Anna Van Dine told the media Business Insider that she Together with her boyfriend they usually spend between US$80 and US$120 on groceries every week, and Trader Joe’s has become one of their favorite storesThe reason? In addition to the prices, he says there is a good offer of quality products that can be taken home and that there are many branches throughout the country. Among the list of products that they usually buy are:

Green lettuce Little Leaf Farms Crispy for $3.

Little Leaf Farms Crispy for $3. A package of seven bananas for US$1.61.

for US$1.61. Organic Bananas for US$0.29 each.

for US$0.29 each. Ethiopian Buunni Grain Bag whole and medium roast for US$10.

whole and medium roast for US$10. Blueberries in an organic fruit bag for US$3 on the chain

for US$3 on the chain Teriyaki chicken bag frozen for US$6

frozen for US$6 Tikka masala sauce to simmer for US$2.30.

to simmer for US$2.30. Beans which he buys for US$0.89 per can

which he buys for US$0.89 per can Corn Salsa for US$3.50

for US$3.50 Trout fillets Smoked US$4.50

Smoked US$4.50 Cookies with organic seeds Trader Joe’s brand US$4,

Trader Joe’s brand US$4, Boxed bread for US$5.

for US$5. Box of ice cream cones with chocolate chips from Trader Joe’s that costs US$4.

The Philosophy of Trader Joe’s Stores in the United States



According to the official website of the chain with presence in much of the country, in its stores You won’t find many brand name items, but a place with unique and interesting products, as well as everyday essentials, with the Trader Joe’s label.

“To earn a place on our shelves, Each product undergoes a rigorous tasting process, in which every aspect of quality is investigated. “in the context of the price we can offer. If a product is rated as being excellent value for money, it becomes an essential part of the Trader Joe’s shopping adventure,” they say.