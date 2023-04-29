Eeffie: „Timo does at least as much in the household as I do. I would venture to say that he has changed more diapers in his life than I have. He is also much softer in nature and much more patient with the upbringing of our two daughters.” Timo: “I also clean, then I put on loud metal music – and go. Since Eefje became self-employed, we have cut back on the cleaning lady. And when we go out with friends, it usually goes like this: they’re drinking coffee and I’m playing with the kids. They sometimes call me ‘The Nanny’.”

Eefje: “Timo is the ideal father.”

Timo: „We know each other from hardcore punk parties in Brabant and Antwerp, which we both visited regularly, in our early twenties. I was very shy, Eefje was not. In that regard, we seemed like a total mismatch. But I liked her and I showed it.”

Eefje: „I wrote Timo another letter. That I liked him, but that I wasn’t ready for it. He then left for London for a year. That was, I think, in the summer of 2001. We did keep in touch, via MSN, email and phone.”

Timo: „Eefje then came to visit me in London, with a Peter Langhout bus trip: up and down in 24 hours. So she arrived in London in the morning after a night upright on the bus.”

Eefje: “That day was quite uncomfortable. We revolved around each other. Timo didn’t dare to kiss me. And then, just before I got back on the bus, I kissed him.”

Timo: “Maybe it was naive of me, but I really didn’t know if she liked me enough to kiss. So I did nothing.”

Eefje: „After that kiss in London we started a relationship. We did a lot of fun things before we started having kids. For example, we once cycled through South-East Asia together.”

Timo: „We never shouted: this is love for life! We just had fun together. That has been going on for 22 years now.”

Eefje: “I sometimes have a crush on someone else.”

Timo: “Me, too.”

Eefje: “It has happened to me before, three times already.”

Timo“Then I always say: it will pass by itself. Haha.”

In brief

Eefje Smulders-Smits (41) and Timo Smits-Smulders (42) live in Haarlem-Noord with their daughters Filipa (9) and Olive (6). Eefje is a funeral director, Timo works in the bicycle business. They are opposites, says Eefje: “I wear my heart on my sleeve, I am a huge go-getter and Timo is a very relaxed, calm and zen person.” Together they earn 2.5 times the average.





Eefje: “Precisely because we can talk about it, it does not go wrong. We trust each other because we are honest. And indeed, it always passes.”

Timo: “If I were really pissed off, it would go off the rails sooner. Then it becomes such a power thing. Now I put the responsibility on her. I just say: you have to solve this yourself in your head.”

Eefje: „I always fall for men who are the opposite of Timo. Very energetic, fierce men. For example, I once met someone on Oerol, a man who lived on a houseboat, such a real sailor.”

Timo: “She always likes men with character traits that I don’t have.”

Eefje: “But with whom I would ultimately not want a relationship. If you’re both so dominant, it’s not going to work.”

Electric bicycles

Timo: “We live in Haarlem-Noord. It’s nice living here. A bit cuddly and well-behaved.”

Eefje: “It is really a bubble with white people. I sometimes regret that. But luckily some old Haarlemmers still live here.”

Eefje: „I worked in the film world for a long time as a producer of children’s films at Burny Bos. But Burny was getting older and wanted to sell his business. During the pandemic I decided to do something different: funeral supervisor. I had already made a documentary about that business. And in corona time someone in my area had died. Then I saw it again: that inconvenience that can accompany a funeral. I thought: you don’t have to, I can do this better. It can be a beautiful moment when you celebrate life and perform rituals together.”

Timo: “My passion is cycling. Cycling, mountain biking. When I was 12 I had my first mountain bike. Soon I will be cycling all over England in three days. And I recently started working at Enviolo, a company that makes rear hubs for electric bicycles. I work 36 hours and am home on Mondays.”

Eefje: “I basically work from home. But I can be summoned at any time, if someone has died. Fortunately, Timo is very flexible.”

Timo: “If possible, I will come home so that she can visit the family.”

Swimming lesson

Eefje: “When we got married in 2011, we added each other’s last name. After giving birth to our first child, I was in a complete mess. Timo then took a few weeks off.”

Timo: “That’s how I got off to a flying start with fatherhood.”

Eefje: “Our second daughter slept disastrously during the first few years. Timo spent all nights with her.”

Timo: “That was just the best for everyone.”

Eefje: “I need my sleep more, I can’t handle lack of sleep mentally.”

Timo: „I am someone of the here and now, like to do practical and physical things. That’s what I’m good at.”

Eefje: “I am more of the mind load, managing our family life. But I do the laundry, and I take care of the planning and organization of the household and family. Then I can schedule the swimming lessons on Monday, when Timo has the children. Because I really like swimming lessons.”

Timo: “I don’t mind so much.”

Eefje: “Timo is a huge feminist without even realizing it.”

Timo: “Whether people think I’m masculine? That does not interest me. It is clear that I am not typical alpha male am. And that’s good, because I’m already surrounded by pink stuff and toys from Frozen and so on.”

Get up and go to bed Eefje: “We get up at a quarter past seven, actually just a little too late to do everything quietly. I make lunch for everyone and do the girls’ braids. Timo unloads the dishwasher and makes breakfast.” They have groceries delivered at home. They eat in the evening around six, half past six. Then they each read to one child. Bedtime: between half past eleven and eleven o’clock. To watch out Eefje and Timo’s parents take turns babysitting on Tuesdays. “Very sweet,” says Eefje, “because they have to travel 1.5 hours by car from Brabant.” Separate bank account Eefje and Timo both have their own bank account. Timo: “We both keep 300 euros pocket money from our salary. The other person does not need to know what you do about it.” Pet Eefje and Timo co-parent a ‘garbage can poodle’ (6). Eefje: “We have him a third of the time. He is always cheerful and his name is Jappie.”

