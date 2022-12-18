I Soliti Ignoti – Special Telethon: guests, timetable, how to donate and streaming

Tonight, Sunday 18 December 2022, at 20.35 on Rai 1, live from the Teatro Delle Vittorie, I Soliti Ignoti – Telethon Special will be broadcast, the program hosted by Amadeus will close the television marathon for research against rare genetic diseases , with celebrities in the studio as star contestants. The VIP players’ winnings will be entirely donated to Telethon. But let’s see all the information together.

The guests

Who will be the guests of I Soliti Ignoti – Telethon Special broadcast tonight, December 18, on Rai 1? Many artists from Christian De Sica to Massimiliano Gallo will take part in the program. Passing through Bruno Vespa and Luca Argentero. But let’s see them all:

Christian De Sica

Frank Matano

Luca Argentero

Serena Rossi

Bruno Vespa

Maximilian Gallo

What will happen with these guests? In the studio, given their sympathy and skill, anything could really happen. First of all, however, together with Amadeus, all of them will have to commit to playing their best to donate the highest possible sum to charity and above all continue to launch appeals to the public at home so that the highly anticipated donations are not lacking. De Sica will then be able to talk about his new project on Netflix, Luca Argentero and Bruno Vespa, however, will be able to talk about their future in Rai as well as the beautiful and talented Serena Rossi, protagonist of numerous successful fictions.

I Soliti Ignoti – Special Telethon: how to donate

How to donate for Telethon 2022 during I Soliti Ignoti – Special Telethon? The Telethon Marathon is back, which has been carrying out research into rare diseases for many years. As per tradition, Rai supports research with a week of marathon. All major public service programs will follow the Marathon and encourage everyone to contribute. But how to donate to Telethon 2022? What is the number to send a text message or call from a landline? Until 31 December 2022 it is possible to donate the solidarity text message to 45510. The value of the donation is 2 euros for each SMS sent from WINDTRE, TIM, Vodafone, iliad, PosteMobile, Coop Voce, Tiscali mobile phones. It is also possible to donate by calling from a TIM, Vodafone, WINDTRE, Fastweb and Tiscali landline (5 or 10 euros) and from TWT, Convergenze and PosteMobile (5 euros).

Streaming and TV

Where to see I Soliti Ignoti – Telethon Special on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – 18 December 2022 – at 8.35 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review all Rai programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.