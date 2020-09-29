Milind Soman, a famous model and Bollywood actor of his time, is famous all over the world for his fitness. Milind’s photos and videos become fitness goals for millions of people. Milind often makes the youth quite aware of fitness. Recently, Milind shared his old days on social media when he smoked cigarettes.

He tweeted, “I smoked cigarettes because I was stupid.” Does this apply to all smokers? ‘ Reactions of a lot of Milind’s fans came on this. Milind also responded to some of these. One user wrote, ‘Now you are fit because you are intelligent. Does this matter apply to everyone? ‘ In response, Milind jokingly wrote, “I was always fit but not always sensible”.

By the way, let me say that Milind is very active on social media. Not only Milind, but also his wife Ankita Konwar and mother are very fit and keep sharing their fitness videos. Recently Milind celebrated his wife’s 29th birthday and while sharing pictures of it on social media, told that Ankita had run 29 km on her 29th birthday.