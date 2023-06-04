The story of a neighbor of Giulia Tramontano on what she felt in the days after the crime in the garages of the condominium

They are all still upset the neighbors of Julia Tramontano and Alessandro Impagneriello. In the hours in which the crime took place, none of them ever heard anything or noticed the man carrying the body down the stairs of the apartment building.

Juliana one of the women who lives in the same building, in an interview with the local newspaper, The day he explained that he felt one strange smell. To the reporter he said:

The smell I could smell was that of disinfectants used by him to clean the tracks. How heartbreaking. I heard it on Sunday and Monday in the carousel of garages. I asked the cleaners if they had changed the disinfectant, but they said no. My garage is in the same row as Alessandro’s.

In those days I noticed that the box was always closed, while usually he keeps it open with the car inside, but I never would have imagined that Giulia’s body was inside.

The story and the agony of the other neighbors by Giulia Tramontano

The neighbors of the two boyfriends at the moment are shocked from what happened. To remember the 29-year-old, they also wanted to leave bouquets of flowers in front of their apartment door. Another neighbor in the same interview said:

We are shocked, I knew them because sometimes I took care of his cat who comes to eat with mine: knowing that he hid the body first in the cellar and then in the garage is atrocious.

Giulia Tramontano unfortunately has lost my life by the hand of her fiancé and father of the child she was carrying, Alessandro Impagneriello. The man in front of the magistrate explained who he was stressed out from the double relationship.

So when the 29-year-old discovered everything and hers castle of lies, collapsed and decided to commit the crime. However, before confessing, she made everyone believe that Giulia actually was voluntarily removed. In those 5 days she first tried to burn the body and then hid it behind a cavity in an area, which is located near their home.