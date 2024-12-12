A camera, a few men (100 in total) and a star OnlyFans have sparked controversy on social networks for the publication of a documentary to show the sexual life of a young woman called Lillian Phillipsknown as Lily Philips. He published video last Saturday on YouTube on the profile of Joshua Pieters, a South African YouTuber, it has already accumulated more than a million views on that platform alone and more than 196 million views on the trailer announced on X.

Lillian Phillips, a 23-year-old young woman, In October, he decided to upload content to his OnlyFans profile sleeping with 100 men, an experiment that would also be worth filming a documentary about this adventure and knowing the feelings that went through her mind during the time she shared with completely unknown people.

Publicly the young woman has been happy for having surpassed this personal record, however in the documentary published on YouTube the reality is different. Lillian Phillips has admitted that at times she did not know who he was: “Sometimes you just dissociate, it’s not like normal sex at all”he has acknowledged. «In my head I can remember five, six or ten. And that’s all. It’s strange, isn’t it? “If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have realized that I had slept with 100,” he explained.

“Not for weak girls”

A fragment that Josh Pieters showed in X with the trailer of the video, Lillian Phillips confessed that sleeping with so many men is not something she would recommend and that It wasn’t for “weak girls.” The 23-year-old woman has recounted how she felt that she often did not give all men enough time during sexual encounters and that after 40 she began to doubt the process.









In the hour that the documentary lasts almost, Lillian Phillips has been commenting to the presenter Joshua Pieters on how OnlyFans works and the money that its more than 30,000 subscribers pay for, for example, See her spit into a bottle dressed in a black bikini and heels.

Phillips has bluntly said that sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours is much “harder than working from 9 to 5.” Although they may seem like casual encounters, the truth is that there is a plan behind them, the young woman had to hire an assistant already a security agent to avoid any type of incident.

Far from ending this personal challenge, Lillian Phillips has raised the bar and now poses sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours next January to unseat Lisa Sparks, another young woman who in 2004 had sexual relations with 919 men in Poland. The OnlyFans star has already opened the casting call where anyone who wants to participate in this world record can apply, which can be followed through her live page and which will also have another documentary production.

Candidates will have to send a photo of themselves with identification so that Lillian Phillips’ assistant can organize the itinerary. The ad has already accumulated thousands of responses showing their support for the young woman or their concern about the danger that these practices entail.