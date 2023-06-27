Emma Marrone’s tough post against the haters

Emma Marrone responds in kind to those followers who have criticized her physical appearance and, in particular, some specks on her face.

The singer, in a very harsh post published on her profile Instagram not only explained the reason for her physical problem but above all placed the emphasis on the haters, who perpetually insult and highlight the flaws of the interpreter and of famous people in general.

“On my face I have the stains of years of hormonal bombardments due to the health problems I’ve had – wrote Emma Marrone – I shouldn’t even justify myself to four ignoramuses like you… but sometimes it’s just to publicly point out how small, slimy and bad guys”.

“I wish you to do at least a tenth of what I have done in life and I wish you to have the balls to show yourself to the world for who you are. Ah sorry you are nothing” concluded the singer.