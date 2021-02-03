Jens Spahn makes no secret of his corona frustration. “I’m just as tired of pandemics as everyone else,” said the Minister of Health on Wednesday at the “Europe 2021” conference by Zeit, Tagesspiegel, Handelsblatt and Wirtschaftswoche. He too wanted to return as much “normalcy, freedom, impartiality” as possible and no longer have to approach people with the “aha rules” in mind.

How long do we have to live in lockdown? That was the question that Tagesspiegel editor-in-chief Mathias Müller von Blumencron asked the minister. Spahn does not give a specific date. “It depends on how we’re getting on with the vaccination,” he says. He later added that it was “not certain that Easter will take place as we are used to”.

The health minister is sticking to the vaccination promise that the Chancellor has already given: by the end of the summer everyone should be given a vaccination offer, “a first vaccination and an appointment for the second vaccination”. Whereby Spahn once again states that the summer does not end until the end of September. And that that promise depends on everything going according to plan, from vaccine approvals to delivery quantities.

After all, the Minister of Health has had to experience how much it falls back on himself in the end when hopes are not fulfilled. He self-critically admits that in the past few weeks he has not been able to arouse realistic expectations about the vaccination.

After Christmas, with the start of the vaccination campaign, there was a “euphoria” and the impression that it would all be over in a few weeks. He couldn’t make it clear to people how hard the winter would be. “I should have managed expectations more,” says Spahn.

Data on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V “encouraging”

Nevertheless, Spahn also expresses the “well-founded confidence” that vaccination will continue in Germany, “Step by step”. Around 2.7 million doses have been administered so far, including 700,000 second vaccinations.

The minister also considers approval of the Russian corona vaccine “Sputnik V” in Europe to be conceivable. “I appreciate any vaccine that is effective and safe,” he said. To what extent this is the case with Sputnik, the European approval authority EMA has to look at. The data now published are “encouraging” but still have to be submitted to the authority.

Sputnik V is so effective because the vaccine uses two different vectors for the first and second vaccination. But that also makes it “significantly more complex” to produce the vaccine. There was a request from Russia to see whether there were production capacities for the vaccine in Germany or Europe. “We act as an intermediary,” says Spahn.

The more progress is made in vaccinating in Germany, the more intense debates Spahn expects about those who refuse to be vaccinated. “When people say they don’t want to be vaccinated, they can’t expect everyone around them to keep wearing protective masks.”

As one of the lessons learned from the pandemic, Spahn can imagine that more people than before will be vaccinated against flu in winter or wear a mask on their way to work. The state doesn’t have to make this mandatory. But this winter, because of the protective measures and vaccinations, the flu “doesn’t matter”. That this knowledge remains, “we will promote it”.

The CDU politician also refers to a different “excess mortality” once a year. Due to the high temperatures during the hot summer weeks, there is an increased mortality rate among the elderly who cannot cope with the heat. There were still enough tasks left for this decade. “After this pandemic, we need to adjust our attention to climate change.”