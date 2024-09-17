In There are numerous supermarket chains in the United States. at a national level that have acquired enormous prestige over the years, gaining the loyalty of their clients thanks to their services. Likewise, There are also other state-owned ones which may not be as well known but can offer different benefits.

In this regard, Erin McDowell, an American woman, revealed in an article for the site Business Insider how it was her experience at Hannaford supermarkets in Scarborough, Portland, Maineonce she traveled there: the woman acknowledged that She was impressed with the huge selection of produce, meat and meals prepared in a tasty way.

“The service offers free pickup to Hannaford customers who order more than $125 worth of groceries.“I usually do my grocery shopping through a service like Instacart, but if I lived in the suburbs, I could see myself using a pickup service like this.”

For its part, also He highlighted the fruits and vegetables sold in these supermarketsensuring that they are at a similar price to those found in large chains in New York, but that their quality is even better than those mentioned above.

Fruits and vegetables were what surprised the woman the most. Photo:iStock Share

The story of the US state network that surprises everyone

According to Erin McDowell in the article she wrote for Business Insider“Hannaford Supermarkets started as a small produce cart operated by Arthur Hannaford in the coastal city of Portland,” saying that it was later continued by the rest of the family.

He also states that “The supermarket chain has 189 stores and employs more than 26,000 people.”, while “its largest concentration of stores is in Maine, where it has 68 locations”, meaning it has significant scale despite not being as well-known.

However, although he said that he has many “Although there are 52 locations in New York State, none are in the city.”, so he revealed that it was the first time he bought from this supermarket chain and that is why the surprises were even bigger.