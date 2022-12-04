Guadalajara, Jalisco.- “We are in the same room where Enrique Pena Nieto he could not cite three favorite books”, he referred Chumel Torres after being received by the audience with cheers calling him “president”.

On the last day of activities of the FIL Guadalajara 2022Chumel Torres arrived to present his book “Mexico: user manual” from the editorial Aguilar and Penguin Random House.

Together with Oswaldo Casares and Gabrielo Mimí, they talked about this book that they wanted it to be like “a series of studies of the Mexicanness”.

This book ranges from jokes about the states, names, and data from Mexico to celebrate and play with that Mexicanness where the country is loved, but its problems are also known.

“The idea of ​​this book was to take the book there, that a book would make you laugh, make you have a good time,” he added.

Chumel stressed that it is about Mexico that is known to be “hateful, criminal and corrupt”: It is a very toxic relationship that we have with this country […] on the one hand someone insults Mexico and you get like Canelo against Messi”.

“You have to be Mexa to understand it, and I think this book is a good way to laugh at this duality,” he added.

Torres highlighted that he is looking to make a comedy musical about a protagonist who “hates musicals”: ​​“ The cinema that is made in Mexico pisses me off, the comedy that is made in movies pisses me off and I think we could play a good role if we write something cool, worth seeing come from here.”

We recommend you read

In addition, he pointed out that he does not rule out the possibility of doing a sketch with the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as he did with Enrique Peña Nieto.