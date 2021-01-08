Carlos Escudé died on the first day of the year. He was a political scientist, intellectual, and advisor to Guido Di Tella in the early days of Menemism. Di Tella had been chancellor at that time (1991-1999) and summoned Escudé to shape a chancellery “in accordance” with the new times of the Washington Consensus.

He was 72 years old, he was hospitalized for two months for coronavirus. Two months earlier, his wife, also a victim of the pandemic, had died.

It was always said that Escudé had created the expression “carnal relations” to define the type of bond that Argentina should have with the United States in the 1990s. In 2010 I interviewed him and asked him specifically about the origin of that expression and he told me what next: “Di Tella was a great joker, closely linked to what the French call doing or saying a boutade. When a journalist asked him if Argentina and the United States did not have too close relations, Di Tella replied: ‘It is impossible to have too close relations with the United States, our relations in any case should be carnal if possible.’ Then that expression was replicated in all the media and generated controversy and jokes of all kinds.

Escudé continues with the story: “In a moment of moral weakness Di Tella held me responsible, and in a moment of moral greatness he said: ‘I hid myself in Escudé.’ And there I realized for the first time that in Spanish my Catalan surname is a verb tense ”. Menem foreign policy began to mirror that of the US “It has been said that Di Tella’s policy was one of automatic alignment with the US There is nothing further from the truth. If our policy had been one of automatic alignment with the US, Mercosur would not have been founded in the Menem government. Argentina had two strategic alliances to choose from, one with the US and one with Brazil. If there had been automatic alignment with the US, we would have accepted the FTAA, which we never accept. We always prioritize Mercosur ”.

However, it is a time remembered as that of “carnal relations”, with an automatic alignment with the US and the policies of George Bush.

Escudé was a principal investigator at CONICET, professor of Argentine Foreign Policy at the Center for Advanced Studies of the National University of Córdoba and director of the Center for Studies of Religion, State and Society (CERES), which operates within the Marshall T. Latin American Rabbinical Seminary. Meyer. Previously, he worked as a teacher at the Universities of Belgrano, Torcuato di Tella, UCEMA, and at the Institute of the Foreign Service of the Nation.

In 1977-78 he was a graduate student at St. Antony’s College, Oxford University. There he met Guido Di Tella. Between 1978 and 1980 he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship for doctoral studies at Yale. In 1983 he obtained a postdoctoral fellowship from the Social Science Research Council (SSRC). He received the Guggenheim Fellowship in 1984. In 1994 he was Visiting Professor of Government at Harvard University.

In 2012, Escudé wrote a key book: Principles of peripheral realism. Validity of an Argentine theory in the face of the rise of China for the study of international relations. He coordinated a collection on the history of foreign relations in Argentina, published in fifteen volumes, together with former Vice Chancellor Andrés Cisneros. Also wrote And Luis D’Elía was right! Some Argentine political aberrations. There he argued that there was no evidence that Iran had perpetrated the attacks against the Israeli embassy and the AMIA in Buenos Aires.