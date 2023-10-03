“New Izvestia”: General Surovikin was spotted with his family in a church near Moscow

General Sergei Surovikin, who disappeared from public space after the mutiny of the founder of the Wagner PMC Evgeniy Prigozhin, was spotted with his family in a church near Moscow. The publication “New Izvestia” reports this and publishes a corresponding photo.

The former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the special military operation zone (SVO) refused to comment on his activities and location.

I serve the Fatherland. No more comments Sergey Surovikin general

Surovikin has not appeared in public since June 24, after the general’s video message to the rebel fighters of the private military company Wagner was published. In the video, the officer called on the Wagnerites to stop.

Related materials:

Surovikin spotted in Algeria

In mid-September, a photo of Surovikin appeared on the page of the Algerian Abd al-Hamid Ben Badis mosque on social networks. It was noted that the general is in Algeria as part of the delegation of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Before this, blogger Sergei Kolyasnikov published a photo with the military leader and announced Surovikin’s departure abroad, without specifying his location. The VChK-OGPU Telegram channel later reported that the photo was taken in Algeria – the general was photographed during a meeting with the military leadership of the republic.

Deputy Chairman of the Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin, when asked by Lenta.ru about the whereabouts of the general, replied that he did not know about it.

As Kommersant noted, citing its source, the inclusion of Surovikin in the official delegation of the military department indicates that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense retained confidence in the general. The publication’s interlocutor also did not rule out that Surovikin’s visit to Algeria may be connected with his new work “in the eastern direction.”

Later, Izvestia wrote that the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces arrived in the African country as part of an intergovernmental meeting, during which weapons systems were proposed. It was clarified that Surovikin was there without a position as an honored guest.

Reports of Surovikin’s arrest and new position

On June 29, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that the deputy commander of the group of troops in the special operation zone, Sergei Surovikin, was detained.

Before this, on June 27, military correspondent Vladimir Romanov published information that Surovikin was allegedly in the Moscow Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. He emphasized that Surovikin “was taken away on June 25, 2023.” Then information appeared that his deputy Andrei Yudin was also allegedly taken to the detention center.

Later, Colonel General Andrei Yudin denied the information that he and Sergei Surovikin were in the capital’s pre-trial detention center.

The executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Moscow, Alexey Melnikov, said that Surovikin is not in Lefortovo or in other pre-trial detention centers in the capital. Information about the general’s arrest was also denied by his daughter Veronica.

In turn, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov said that questions related to Surovikin should be asked to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The president’s press secretary denied that the deputy commander of the group of troops in the special operation zone could have known about the rebellion, led by the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In September, retired Colonel General Viktor Zavarzin said that Surovikin, whose name had disappeared from the list of commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces on the Ministry of Defense website, had been found a “good” position “in the CIS.” According to the deputy, the Military Space Forces are now led by the Chief of Staff instead of Surovikin.

It is known that the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Northern Military District zone was appointed to the post of Chairman of the Coordination Committee on Air Defense Issues under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS States in September 2018 and continued to hold it as of August 2023.