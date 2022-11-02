A woman sent an offensive message to a man through the “WhatsApp” program, costing her an amount of 23,000 dirhams, as she was penalized for insulting in the amount of 3,000 dirhams, and an amount of 3,000 dirhams as a temporary civil compensation, and the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims obligated her to A sum of 17 dirhams shall be paid to the plaintiff as a supplement to the punitive compensation.

In the details, a man sued a woman, at the conclusion of which he asked to oblige her to pay him an amount of 600,000 dirhams for the material and moral damages he had inflicted, as well as obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees, noting that the defendant had insulted him, and she was convicted in absentia of the crime of insulting from And punishing her with a fine of 5 thousand dirhams and the order to erase the phrases with the obligation to pay criminal fees and to pay the civil claimant an amount of 30 thousand dirhams as a civil compensation, and the judgment was amended in the appeal and the accused – the defendant – was fined 3 thousand dirhams and obligated to pay the plaintiff an amount of 3 thousand dirhams As a temporary civil compensation.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the harm, and the guarantee is estimated in all cases to the extent of the harm suffered by the injured party and the loss of earnings, provided that this is a natural result of the harmful act, Noting that the defendant’s error is established under the penal provisions, and that error caused the plaintiff material damage, represented by his loss to the police station to open a criminal report, the value of transportation, and follow-up criminal cases, as well as moral damage, which is the prejudice to his honor and dignity, the insult to his consideration, the distortion of his reputation, and the challenge to the lineage of his children to him, which from That would make him despised by others.

The court indicated that the plaintiff had summoned a civilian before the criminal court and ordered the defendant to pay him an amount of 3,000 dirhams as temporary compensation. Compensation is estimated by the court to complement the temporary compensation with a final total compensation of 20 thousand dirhams after deducting the amount of 3000 dirhams temporary compensation, which is sufficient to redress the material and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff. Penal with obligating the appropriate fees and expenses.