Santa Fe, Argentina.- Weeks ago Brian Fernández, an Argentine player who went through the ranks of Rayos del Necaxa in the Mexican League, caused concern for allegedly being missing after finding his car in poor condition after an attempted robbery.

His girlfriend, Araceli Fessia, denied this information as she recounted the bad moment her partner is experiencing because of his drug addiction. Today, in an interview with A24, he commented that he is in the company of his family and away from football, as the disease begins to harm him physically.

“Today, Brian is with his family, with his relatives, where he feels comfortable at the moment. We are waiting for him to accept treatment of his own free will, I have already sued him before, but now it is more difficult because the Last time I did it alone, without anyone’s support and the truth is that I did not have enough support. And today I am looking for other support so that everyone around them is informed about the disease and what they experience day by day. It is very difficult”, start.

“This month he told me that he does not want hospitalizations, that it is getting worse and heavier. It is at his will. Araceli also denounced that other people try to take advantage of his situation to knock on his door and give him some cocaine .

“He consumes cocaine. I never made a complaint because it has happened to me that they have come to the door of my house (dealers). You have to want to make a big profit and invite him. It is considered a disease when consumption does not let you move forward with your responsibilities. After consuming, it consumes a large part of society,” he said.

On the other hand, he said that Brian Fernández lived a good time in soccer in the United States, Chile, Mexico and France, but in his era with Portland Timber everything collapsed.

“It was excellent for him in the United States, Chile, Mexico, France, in Ferro he broke it. He managed to get away for a long time, he came excellent, that’s why I continue with this battle, because I saw Brian who can, I see his deterioration. It is a constant struggle,” he concluded.

Araceli Fessia has been with Brian Fernández for eight years but she has been battling this problem for three years, which suddenly got out of hand but she maintains the faith that they will be able to cope with this situation to help the former Necaxa player.