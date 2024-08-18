Being a girl in the eighties made it very easy to end up hating your body. We grew up within the walls of a factory of complexes. The gossip magazines that we leafed through in the dentist’s waiting room praised women who had wasp waists a month after giving birth. The so-called women’s magazines gave us calorie tables that we kept to do calculations before going to bed (trigonometry was a piece of cake compared to those sums full of guilt after having eaten a lasagna at lunchtime and a chocolate croissant for a snack). The television burned our retinas with a burst of mamachichostop models (our adolescence coincided with the heyday of supermodels: Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss), smiling hostesses from the TV show and the tough men from the series who were always chasing the endless legs of pretty girls.

All of that was our university of aesthetic pressure and, by the time we turned 15, it wasn’t that we had learned our lesson, it was that we were outstanding students. So we hid our bellies in photos, we tried hard to be able to give up biscuits with Nutella and we envied the bodies of our thinner classmates. We told each other about impossible diets during recess, we asked our mothers to please not put chorizo ​​sandwiches in our backpacks and we tore the labels off our jeans because we were ashamed of wearing certain sizes.

We grew up with the perfect body decalogue well internalized. I know women who have been on a diet all their lives and who still feel guilty for ordering dessert. Adults who believe that there is no better compliment than someone telling you “I see you are thinner” and who feel their self-esteem grow when they lose a few kilos.

If you’re a woman, your body is something that can always be improved, a kind of house under construction. Stretch marks are our gotelé; crow’s feet are our plasterboard; cellulite is a leak in the living room. There’s a whole industry that makes a fortune at our expense, that insists on suggesting (not at all subtly) that we’d be a little bit happier with a slimmer body, smoother skin, fewer wrinkles, less cellulite, less hair, less grey hair, whiter teeth, fuller lips, a couple of bigger bra sizes. Strive. Persevere. Don’t you see how the girls in the image banks smile next to their salads?

I would love to be able to say that the girls two thousanders have had it easier, but their situation is even worse. Social media has added a couple more steps to body dissatisfaction. smartphones They are shown perfect bodies 24 hours a day. TikTok and Instagram feed the aesthetic pressure of our daughters. The complex industry has found in them the goose that lays the golden eggs. The result: elementary school girls who long for a better body. 10-year-olds with routines of skincarewho google the phrase “benefits of retinol” 15 years before their first wrinkle appears. Pre-teens looking in the mirror and comparing themselves to adults sculpted by gym and filters.

According to the data from the latest survey Risk factors in high school students According to a survey by the Barcelona Public Health Agency, 63% of teenage girls feel dissatisfied with their image. According to the same survey, physical appearance is the main cause of discrimination at this age: more than half of girls (and almost 39% of boys) say they have felt discriminated against for this reason.

In 2021, a teacher at a Catalan public school asked her sixth-grade students to write a list of New Year’s resolutions. All of the 11-year-old girls included the word “lose weight” in theirs. When asked, they mentioned, with regret, the contrast between the perfect bodies they saw on social media and their own.

The networks are a hostile place, especially for us. In this lawless city that is no longer called Twitter, the way we are insulted is very revealing. The artillery used has to do with physical appearance and being fat is unforgivable. Fatphobia, the aversion to fat people, is rampant. Sometimes it is direct and other times it is hidden behind pretexts such as health. But let us not fool ourselves. It is hate. It is disgust. It is sexism. And, of course, it is violence.

There is much talk about the dangers of screens for minors. Exposure to porn, anxiety disorders, concentration problems. We should also be concerned about how networks intensify the body dissatisfaction of our daughters and sons. How the walls of the factory of complexes among which we grew up have expanded to infinity. We must ask ourselves how long we are going to tolerate so many girls feeling that their body has to be perfect and, if it is not, they would do well to feel guilt and shame.