Mexico.- During the most recent broadcast of the morning program of Televisa‘Today’, paulina rubio did not hold back and He killed Galilea Montijo for having disguised himself as her.

‘The Golden Girl’ attended the show of the channel of the stars as a guest to do promotion to his new single‘It’s not my fault‘, where the presenters of ‘Hoy’ made a dynamic to interpret the musical work of Paulina Rubio.

It must be remembered that the daughter of Susana Dosamantes she was in the eye of the show after a video surfaced of her doing the bathroom in the open air, on a well-known beach.

Finally, after several months, the Mexican star returned with new projects, which is why Galilea Montijo appeared singing one of the artist’s most successful songs, ‘Not a single word’, characterizing Paulina with a disguise that was not liked of the interpreter.

“I look like Pau’s drag”, commented the pretty presenter making a joke, but the singer decided to wait until she finished singing to be able to “release her poison”.

“I like that she gets ahead of the ring, that she has hair like my aunt Amanda Miguel and that she is prettier than me in the morning, that is, I see you in the future, but at night,” said the singer, while Raúl Araiza added : “There in Insurgentes”.

But in the end, Paulina asked that they avoid judging because there is no bad job: “Hey, no. There is no ugly job here, don’t judge”.