07/13/2023 – 20:48

Director of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Christopher Waller said that he sees two more increases of 25 basis points in the US basic interest rate by the end of the year as necessary to bring inflation to the target of 2%. He said he sees no reason why the first of those hikes shouldn’t be at this month’s meeting, as he addressed an event for the Money Marketeers at New York University on Thursday.

“From there, I will need to see the next data. If inflation does not continue to show progress and if there are no hints of a significant slowdown in economic activity, then a second 25 basis point hike should happen sooner rather than later – but that decision is for the future,” he declared.

Waller commented that he believes it will be necessary to keep monetary policy tight for a while longer. He also said that he has been confident since June that the recent banking turmoil will not result in a major problem for the economy.

The slowdown in the consumer price index (CPI) for June was good news, but a single piece of data does not indicate a trend, also according to the director of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Christopher Waller in a speech this Thursday. Waller said he needs to see this improvement sustained before he can be confident that inflation will cool down.

“Inflation slowed briefly in the Northern Hemisphere summer of 2021 before getting much worse,” he recalled, speaking at a New York University Money Marketeers event.

The leader also commented that the Fed’s reports suggest that banks are responding in a manner consistent with monetary tightening, not bank stress. “With a resilient banking system, fighting inflation remains my top priority, and I believe we will get there,” he said.

He said the Fed needs to ensure that what was seen in the CPI is transmitted broadly across goods and services, and that it does not slip back into what has been persistently high core inflation. “The robust strength of the labor market and the solid overall performance of the US economy gives us room to tighten policy further,” he said.























