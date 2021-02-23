Rafa Nadal fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The Balearic, who came to be with two rental sets, ended up being eliminated in the fifth set against the Greek. Finally, the title went to Novak Djokovic, his 18th Grand Slam and he is only two behind Nadal himself and Roger Federer, both with 20. Rafa’s defeat raised doubts for former tennis player Boris Becker about the future performance of the current number two in the world. Their five-set loss to Tsitsipas will hurt for aSome time, and it could even be a factor to take into account for Roland Garros, “he said.

“For the first time I saw a Rafael Nadal looked really tired in that fifth set, was physically beaten and the other players will have seen it. The Spanish style is so physical that it is going to take its toll, it is normal. In fact, I’m surprised that he has played at this incredibly high level for so long. “, argued in Tennishead.

Roland Garros, a tournament in which Nadal has won thirteen times, will be played from May 17 to June 6 this year after the 2020 edition had to be postponed to fall due to the pandemic. However, Becker would not bet against the Spaniard. “While it would be silly to bet against him on Paris, when you take a small step slower in your tennis you will not be the same player. “ Time will tell.