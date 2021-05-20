Gilles Simon, one of the great rackets of France in recent years, gave an interview to L’Équipe in which he reviewed the current world of tennis. The French tennis player wanted to give his opinion on the last tournaments, the final in Rome between Nadal and Djokovic and the growth of players like Daniil Medvedev.

Simon was also asked about Roger Federer’s return to the courts for the clay court season, although the Frenchman sees the Swiss tennis player with very few options. “Clay is not Federer’s goal. I don’t think Roland Garros is the Grand Slam you want to win right now. He plays on clay because he wants to win games, polish his physique and get to the grass season well. There it will be more dangerous. The Grand Slam he has in mind is Wimbledon. Roland Garros is only part of their plan. “

The French tennis player also spoke about the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal and believes that, although they both reached the final in Rome, their level is dropping as several players approach them. “The distance is reduced, their level of play has dropped due to their age, but they still managed to reach the final. I find Nadal and Djokovic less efficient than other years. They have less margin, and more and more different players are approaching them and they have less quiet games … but they still hold on! That’s where you see how strong they are. “

One of those players who are approaching is Daniil Medvedev, who at Roland Garros will be second seeded, which could cause a cross between Nadal and Djokovic in the semifinals, something that Simon defends in this wayto. “You can’t make the tables we want. There is a classification and the points are there. I like that the seeded system is governed by classification, and Daniil Medvedev deserves to be at number 2. If not, we would do a classification on Twitter or Facebook “.