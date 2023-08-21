After ‘La casa de los famouses México’, new reality shows also seek to steal the hearts of viewers, such as ‘I See How You Sing’, a program produced by TelevisaUnivision in which it is about finding people who do not sing. This original format will be hosted by the famous comedian Faisy. Next, he knows what time, when it premieres, who the advisers are and how to follow the minute by minute of the first episode.

When does ‘I See How You Sing 2023’ premiere?

The program ‘I see how you sing 2023’ will premiere its first episode this sunday august 20.

‘I see how you sing’: opening hours

Starting at 9:00 p.m. m. (time in Mexico) you can follow the live broadcast of the program ‘I see how you sing.’ If you are in another country and want to see the reality show, here is a list of schedules:

Peru : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Venezuela : 11:00 p.m.

: 11:00 p.m. Chili : 11:00 p.m.

: 11:00 p.m. Argentina : 12:00 a.m.

: 12:00 a.m. Colombia : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Ecuador : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. USA: 11:00 p.m.

What is ‘I See How You Sing’ about?

‘I see how you sing’ is a show in which contestants, with the help of advisors, will have to use their experience and intuition to eliminate ‘mystery singers’ who are poor performers.

every time a ‘mystery singer’ is eliminated, the participant accumulates money. It should be noted that the participants will only have the appearance, the way of moving, of lip-synching and the attitude on stage that they have in order to hit.

In the final round, the ‘mystery singer’ who has survived sings a duet with a music star. If the voice turns out to be from a good performer, the contestant gets a big cash prize. Otherwise, she leaves empty-handed.

Where to see ‘I see how you sing’?

You can follow the transmission LIVEof ‘I see how you sing’ through the channelThe stars by open signal or through the cable operators of Dish, Sky, Megacable and Izzi.

dishes : Channels 102 and 602

: Channels 102 and 602 Sky : Channels 102 and 1102

: Channels 102 and 1102 megacable : Channels 102 and 1102

: Channels 102 and 1102 izzy: Channels 102 and 802

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To follow the broadcast LIVEof the ChanelThe starsYou can also enter the same official website. Next, the link HERE:https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

‘I See You Sing 2023’ Advisors

Theadvisers who will be part of ‘I see how you sing 2023’ are the following celebrities: Erika Buenfil, José Eduardo Derbez, Natalia Téllez, Beto Cuevas and Ricardo Montaner.

It should be noted that over several rounds, the advisers they will try to help the participants so as not to fall into the deception eliminate those who are not singers.

