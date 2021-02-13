Illustration by Jorge F. Hernández

I see violet turning purple on the halves of the faces and I see faces blurred in a light haze like jacaranda dust. I am fortunate: the Other received the gift of books at the same time with the night and stared at shadows and the color yellow. The initial blindness in my right eye has dissipated and all the blurry left in my left eye has been cleared up by a clot that has drained as the days go by, nested behind the left eye and – it all intersects in the brain — blinding the right eye ….