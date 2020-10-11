M.ith my mid-twenties I met my boyfriend, my current husband. At that time he still felt too young to be a child. “Ask me again in five years,” he said. I could live with that, especially since he’s a little younger than me. But when I raised the subject again after five years, he didn’t want to remember what he said. Instead, he told me that he had always known that he didn’t want to have children. That was a real blow for me. I just had so much love inside of me that I wanted to pass on. And I already knew then that time was running out.