Ángel Di María leaves. It was said with great insistence since last December, shortly after the noisy celebrations of Argentina’s world title in Qatar 2022.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez demanded the return of three representatives of the Colombian National Team

And it was confirmed by the protagonist himself in the last hours, with a heartfelt message: Ángel Di María says goodbye to his country’s team. In fact, he already played his last qualifying match at the Maracaná.

Ángel Di María confirms the date of his departure from the national team.

“Well, the last qualifying match has arrived for me.. I cannot express in words how much the people’s applause fills my soul in recent times, I enjoy every second of that affection and that of my colleagues, them, my friends, without them this story would not have the same meaning. The love of each one of them made me who I am today too,” he began by saying on his Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, we cannot let the events that arose in the stadium go, no one deserves that mistreatment, nor the beatings, frightened families and children in the middle of a stadium where the only thing that should have happened is to see and enjoy a game within what It’s football folklore. I hope this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We as players will always, always defend our people without a doubt,” he added.

The date? “The Copa América (in 2024) will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt, With all the pain in my soul and feeling a lump in my throat, I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, dressing it, sweating it and FEELING IT with all the pride. Thank you fans, thank you family, thank you, friends and teammates, we continue making history and that will remain for all eternity. Let’s fucking go Argentina! “; She concluded.

Read here: Juan Carlos Osorio, discarded by the giant Argentine club: this is the unusual reason

Angel Di María, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Immediately, his teammates Paredes, Dybala and others reacted with messages of affection.

Di María had previously said in an interview that he understood the pace of things, the passage of time and all the good things that will come, ruling out that this farewell to his beloved team also implies the end of his career.

“They are difficult decisions to make, but there is a new generation that comes behind. I am going to be 36 years old for this Copa América and, although I know that I could continue to be there, I feel that I am also taking away the possibility of the boys who come behind, who are starting to come to the National Team, they have great potential and deserve to be there. It is the right time to take that step aside,” he said on the YouTube channel, Talks at Google.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO