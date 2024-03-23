A visitor to Crocus City Hall neutralized a terrorist and saved people

One of the visitors to Crocus City Hall, who came to the performance of the Picnic group, managed to disarm and neutralize the terrorist with a machine gun.

According to eyewitnesses, the man's actions allowed several dozen people to escape through the emergency exit.

The terrorist was neutralized while reloading the machine gun

As the man, who wished to hide his name, said, at the time of the attack he and his wife were in the mezzanine. He noticed how the terrorist, who had been shooting at people in cold blood, came out from behind the partition.

I looked at my wife, saw wild horror in her eyes, and realized that I had to do something. And at that moment, when he caught up with us, he began to reload his weapon. I had a second to think, and I pushed my wife, and I ran around him to the left, grabbed the machine gun with my left hand and pulled it down, and with my right hand began to strike him on the head.

At that moment, another man came running to help and also began beating the terrorist. “And we knocked him out,” he added.

The man added that after neutralizing the attacker, he could not find his wife in the hall. He ran out the emergency exit and found his wife in the parking lot.

Many spectators mistook what was happening for fireworks

61-year-old Elena, who evacuated from the building along with her daughter and an acquaintance, previously spoke about the man’s feat. She said they were sitting on the mezzanine when the shooting started. According to her, at first many spectators mistook what was happening for fireworks, but realized that they had to leave.

Many rushed to the stage, as there was an emergency exit on that side. Their road was blocked by one of the terrorists, who shot everyone running in that direction.

Many rushed to the stage, as there was an emergency exit on that side. Their road was blocked by one of the terrorists, who shot everyone running in that direction.

Everyone was pushing to get across the stage faster. No one realized that a terrorist was also standing near the stage. (…) The young man jumped on him. I didn't see how he jumped, I just saw how he had already taken the machine gun away from him and beat him with the butt of it Elena visitor to Crocus City Hall

Elena noted that thanks to the man, several dozen people were able to escape through the emergency exit. “He just gave us the opportunity to all go through the stage, through the emergency exit we all ran out into the street. He saved a lot of people,” she added.

Bastrykin ordered to reward the man who neutralized the terrorist

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia also learned about the man’s feat. The head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to nominate him for a departmental award.

The Investigative Committee confirmed that the man, trying to protect his wife from the shooters, attacked one of them, and then disarmed and neutralized. After this, other visitors were able to leave the hall.