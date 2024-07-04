In the reality show where couples break up or find lost love again, it seems that two contestants have not read the rules of the game well…

It is important to read the rules carefully before participating in a television program. As is respecting them for the entire duration of the show. It is a real contract: if you do not respect it, the penalties can be very severe. A Temptation Island it seems that another couple have violated the rulesThis year’s contestants aren’t very rule-abiding, it seems!

A new edition of the television program has started some time ago Mediaset. Even before the episodes began, many rumors emerged online and in newspapers.

As for the competing couples of Temptation Island, not all of them have played with their cards on the table from the beginning. There was also talk of a couple who ran away in the village next to a rejected bonfire…

Another report, however, features two other contestants of this edition of the program. This couple allegedly violated the rules not during the program registrationbut after, when she returned home.

This indiscretion was leaked by Deianira Marzanoreached by a user who revealed that the couple did not behave as per the contract foreseen at the end of the television program. What could the two have done that was so terrible?

Temptation Island: Who is the couple that allegedly violated the program’s rules?

Those who would have made a false step would have been Christian and Ludovica. At the end of the show’s recordings, the two would be seen walking around together in the streets of Vasto, their city. The rules state that the contestants cannot be seen walking around as a couple until all the episodes have aired.

This way the audience can avoid having spoilers about their final decision. The user who wrote to Deianira said he saw them together in the last few days in a Vasto’s bar. When in reality they should be kept hidden even if it is not easy, given that months pass between the recordings and the broadcast…