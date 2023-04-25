President was in the Portuguese parliament in a ceremony that preceded the celebrations of the Carnation Revolution

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke again about the conflict of the war between Ukraine and Russia this Tuesday (April 25, 2023), in a speech at the Assembly of the Republic, the Portuguese parliament. Said to have seen in Brazil “the tragic consequence that always happens when politics is denied, dialogue is denied”. The ceremony preceded the celebrations of the Carnation Revolution, which ended the military dictatorship in the European country (read more below).

Lula said that Brazil “understands the apprehension” caused by the return of war to Europe. “We condemn the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We believe in an international order based on respect for International Law and the preservation of national sovereignty”, he stated.

“At the same time, it must be admitted that the war cannot go on indefinitely. Every day that fighting continues, human suffering, loss of life, destruction of homes“, he said. “We need to talk about peace. To reach this objective, it is essential to follow the path through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The president declared that he has seen “the resurgence of extremist ideologies, driven by the dictatorship of algorithms”. According to him, “they reduce the space for dialogue and empathy, propagate hatred and constrain the expression of our humanity”.

“Here in Europe, demagogue politicians who say they are not politicians, deny the benefits achieved on the continent in decades of peace, cooperation and development within the European Union. I consider the resulting integration of the European Union to be a democratic heritage of humanity. And I saw in Brazil, the tragic consequence that always happens when politics is denied, dialogue is denied“, he spoke.

Lula declared that the world is witnessing an increase in geopolitical tensions. “This constellation of challenges forces us to join forces. I talked a lot with our Portuguese brothers these last 3 days. I received words of solidarity and encouragement from everyone. I thanked everyone for the unconditional support and fraternity they showed to Brazil.”, said the president.

PROTEST

Lula began his speech by saying: “In the last few days, I had the unmistakable feeling of being at home here in Portugal, a feeling that I believe is shared by all Brazilians who visit Portugal and all Portuguese who visit Brazil”.

At that moment, the president was applauded by those present. Meanwhile, deputies from the Portuguese party Chega, from the radical right, held up signs saying “Enough of corruption” and “A thief’s place is in prison”. They even showed Ukrainian flags.



reproduction — 25.Apr.2023 Protest by Chega deputies to Lula’s speech at the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal

The President of the Assembly of the Republic, Augusto Santos Silva, asked for an end to the insults and for parliamentarians to stop “tarnish” the name of Portugal.

In response to the demonstration inside Parliament, the other people present applauded Lula for a long time – which was repeated throughout the president’s speech.

CONTROVERSY

One of the controversies surrounding Lula’s speech in parliament is related to the chosen date. Another concerns Lula’s declarations about the war in ukraine.

The Chief Executive said on April 15 to be “I need the US to stop encouraging war” It is “for the European Union to start talking about peace”. He also said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is fault of the 2 countries. Since he arrived in Portugal, however, Lula has changed his tune. On Saturday (April 22), signed a joint declaration with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costarepudiating “the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia”.

The invitation to speak at the Assembly of the Republic was made on February 23 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, on a visit to Brasília. At first, the Portuguese chancellor announced that Lula would speak during the solemn session in honor of the Carnation Revolution in the Assembly.

Every year, the Portuguese march through the streets holding red carnations and singing the verses of the song “Grândola, Vila Morena”, by José Afonso.

Around midnight on April 25, 1974, the song played on a radio station in Portugal. It was the password to indicate that the planned operation to end the Salazarist dictatorship was underway.

Members of the MFA (Armed Forces Movement) moved to strategic locations to “take back” the country. The Portuguese gave carnations to the soldiers. The flowers were placed on the butts of rifles and used to name the uprising, which took place with almost no bloodshed.

Portuguese parliamentarians, however, claimed that the Executive was disrespecting the autonomy of the Legislative Power when deciding who speaks in the Assembly. To resolve the issue, a special session was created for the Brazilian president before the April 25 ceremony. Lula’s speech was scheduled for 10:00 am in Lisbon (6:00 am in Brasília) and the formal session, for 11:30 am local time.

During the ceremony on Tuesday (April 25), Lula wore a red carnation on his suit. “The red carnation symbolizes our freedom and the peaceful way in which we achieve that freedom.”, said the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Augusto Santos Silva, at the opening of the ceremony, adding that the search for freedom unites Brazil and Portugal.

Santos Silva cited the war in Ukraine and said that Brazilians and Portuguese expressed a similar view of the conflict. He said it was urgent to put weapons aside and start a dialogue. He said it was up to Russia, the invader, to withdraw from Ukrainian territory to end the war.

SQUID IN PORTUGAL

Lula arrived in Portugal on Friday (21.Apr), but his official commitments started on Saturday (22.Apr). He was received by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Jerónimos Monastery. There, she laid flowers on the tomb of Portuguese poet Luiz Vaz de Camões.



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Brazilian and Portuguese presidents shake hands in Lisbon; in the photo, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (left), Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (center) and the first lady of Brazil, Janja (right)



Ricardo Stuckert/Palácio do Planalto – 22.Apr.2023 Lula visits the tomb of Luís de Camões, at the Jerónimos Monastery

Afterwards, he went to the Palace of Belém for a private meeting with the Portuguese president.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 Lula shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Palace of Belém, seat of government of Portugal

Afterwards, Lula spent the afternoon at 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costaand other Portuguese authorities.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 22.Apr.2023 President Lula and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, signed 13 agreements at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, in Lisbon

On Sunday (April 23), the Chief Executive had an agenda free of official appointments.

was in the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos, in the north of the country, on the morning of Monday (April 24). then followed aboard the 1st KC-390 plane embraer delivered to the Portuguese government for the aeronautical company Ogmain the Lisbon region.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 Lula spoke at the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, in Matosinhos (Portugal)



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – 24.Apr.2023 The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa (left), and Lula (right) signed an agreement for the manufacture of Embraer military aircraft in the European country

After the ceremony at the Assembly of the Republic, Lula and his entourage leave for Madrid, where they will stay until Wednesday night (April 26). Among Lula’s appointments in the Spanish capital is a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, on the morning of Wednesday (April 26).

the president will close bilateral agreements and dealing with the relationship between Mercosur (Southern Common Market) and the EU (European Union). In July, Spain assumes the presidency of the EU Council and it is expected that the country will place Latin America at the center of its agenda.

