Wanted: corona infection! Come along for a nice evening. I’ll provide a snack and a drink in exchange for some good hugs.”

With this post, nursing student Chimène Donker (20) from Amstelveen searched Instagram for someone with corona. She does not want to be vaccinated because she is afraid of “unknown long-term effects.” She would like to exercise without having to be tested all the time. With a recovery certificate – the proof that you have had corona – she can more easily go to the gym where she must be able to show a QR code.

In recent weeks, more ‘corona wanted’ calls appeared, there were rumors of contamination parties, where people coughed in mouth caps with the windows closed to pass the virus to each other. Via the jaikwilcorona.nl site, corona kits were offered (33.50 euros) with which you could infect yourself.

On Friday, a suspect was arrested who is said to be behind the website. The kits even made the Spanish press. Whether they actually existed is unclear. The site quickly disappeared offline. An FIOD spokesperson said that an investigation should show “whether and how much the man has sold, and whether it works”. Earlier two weeks ago, outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (VWS, CDA) called these kinds of initiatives “totally bizarre and abhorrent”.

The unvaccinated HBO student Jessica (23) from Amsterdam thinks the rumors about kits and infection parties are “crazy”. A proof of recovery would give her back a large part of her freedom, she says. Jessica says she is “trusting in her own health” and is not afraid of lung covid. She doesn’t want to use her last name NRC because there is a lot of criticism of unvaccinated people.

“When my mother and sister had corona, that recovery certificate suddenly came so close. I stayed with them to take care of them. I drank from their glasses and hugged them a lot. My sister went crazy at one point. I went to sit in her room because I thought: maybe it’s in the air here.”

The frustration had to go

There were no complaints. When she got tested, she already suspected something. “I was in bed with my mother when I opened the results. When I saw it was negative, I cried.”

After receiving the negative test result, Jessica went for a run. The frustration had to go. “Then I suddenly thought: now I’m sad because I don’t have corona. That’s actually drunk. I’ll leave it for what it is now.”

Nursing student Donker came up with the idea to post a call for a corona infection on Instagram when a friend, who was also not vaccinated, still considered a shot. This was in response to the discussion surrounding 2G, in which only vaccinated or cured people can gain access to places. Those plans have been postponed. If 2G is introduced later, it means that a negative test no longer produces a QR code. Dark still doesn’t like putting a shot. “Taking a vaccine to get your freedom back is not a good reason, I thought.”

She received many responses to her call. All positive, she says. Smiling smileys, encouragements or people looking for the same thing – no one with corona reported. She is most afraid of a vaccination obligation for healthcare staff. “I really want to work as a nurse. I’m not against vaccines in general, but I don’t need them. I am healthy and will not end up in ICU.”

Virologist Menno de Jong of the Amsterdam UMC calls deliberate contamination a form of Russian roulette. “Although the risk of ICU admission is highest in the elderly and people with underlying conditions, there is a risk of serious illness for all age groups. This may be due to immune disorders that make you more susceptible. You often don’t know this in advance.” He calls it “stupid” to choose an infection over a vaccine.

Anne, personal coach near Zutphen, has not yet been vaccinated, because she has doubts about some vaccines. She had corona more than a year ago. A test at the GP showed that she still has antibodies. “I am currently vaccinated against the virus. That’s how I see it.”

Her eldest two children and her husband have been vaccinated with Janssen. Her youngest son now has corona. So they are very happy that he will soon have a recovery certificate. Before he got corona, he was already toying with the idea of ​​visiting an infected person. Then he got infected at work.

The idea of ​​sitting in her son’s room is tempting. Anne has doubts. She is a caregiver for her 86-year-old mother. “I can’t just get sick and burden others with taking care of my mother.” And she wonders if this is the right time to get corona. Although she doesn’t think it will put an extra burden on care, it doesn’t feel right to contribute to the high infection rates.

Anne knows stories of people who put the snot of someone else in their own nose. That is dirty and goes too far for her. When 2G comes back on the table, she feels forced to visit someone with corona to become infected. “Somewhere it is of course not right: contracting the virus to get a corona pass. It’s the bizarre world we live in now.”