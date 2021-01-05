Open-air concert in homage to Armando Manzanero in the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua (Nicaragua). Jorge Torres / EFE

It is said that the poet Jaime Gil de Biedma asked the literary critic and learned linguist Francisco Rico what was the best verse of the bolero This afternoon I saw it rainof the so cried in these days Armando Manzanero; and the academic replied, without hesitation, that it was I saw people run, which is splendid and timely among the rest of the stanza: This afternoon I saw it rain / I saw people run / and you weren’t there….