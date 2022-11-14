Todd Boczkowski witnessed the murder of his mother when he was just a child, but today he does not remember it: his story to the world

His story went viral, the name of the man in the photo is Todd Boczkowski. He lives in Pennsylvania, today he is an adult, but his childhood was not a normal childhood and he only understood the truth after years.

I only realized after years that my father was a killer.

Was just a child and he certainly couldn’t understand what his dad had done. The man who raised him, who to everyone was polite, respectable, a man who used to go to church.

Timothy Boczkowskiknown by all as “Tim”, took the life of his first wife, Todd Boczkowski’s mother, in 1990 and then of his second wife, the one the child called stepmother, in 1994. Both are deceased in the bathtub of the dwelling, strangled by man.

One day I was told that my mother was dead. I had no real concept of death, so I thought my mother would later come back. Only a little later, when I was told that she was now in heaven, did I realize that she was gone forever.

Only after the second crime, is it the truth emerged. The investigators ordered the autopsy, it was not possible that the second wife had also died with the same accidental accident as the first of her, alone in the bathtub. Medical examinations have identified bruises on the neck and face. She had died of asphyxiation.

In the end, the father had no choice but to to confess and was sentenced to life in prison. Today his son says he went to prison to see him, for the first time, when he was old enough, in the next 2005.

But Tim was unable to answer that son’s questions, he did so only later, through one letter for him and his brothers. He told them that on the night of the death of his mother, his first wife, they were arguing. She screamed and he just wanted make it stopso he started strangle her.

Todd Boczkowski witnessed the murder when he was just a child

It wasn’t the only confession she had to make. That same night, him he had seen it all. He was a small child, he was in that bathroom.