A third of women on the planet are victims of physical or sexual violence, usually from a very young age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 736 million women have suffered this scourge at the hands of a partner or other people.

One in four young people between the ages of 15 and 24 who have had an intimate relationship will have suffered from it by the time they reach 25. The most alarming thing is that the phenomenon has not receded in the last ten years.

One of the many testimonies is the one that I share with you about Bertha’s case, which recently arrived in our mail, I present them to you to raise awareness, socialize, but especially so that it does not replicate.

In a remote community in the Sierra de Durango, Bertha48, a mother of three children, suffered abuse for 15 years, until she finally decided to separate from her aggressor.

“I wasn’t afraid that he would hit me, I was convinced that he would kill me,” she explains.

At first, hesitated to file a complaint to the police for fear of how your partner might react, But as she was requesting information and seeking help in some support centers for battered women, she realized that she could escape from her tormentor. And she decided to file a complaint.

Bertha lived in a family with scenes very similar to those she was experiencing at the time. Living with an abusive husband, her children suffered stress, as well as financial difficulties.

With tears in her eyes, she shared her experience with me. Getting out wasn’t easy, but with the support of social workers, a local shelter, and a safe space to recover, Bertha landed a job as an administrative assistant at a municipal office.

“I know it was difficult, but with therapy, legal help and skills training, I recovered,” he explained.

“I no longer feel like a prisoner, cornered or betrayed. There are so many things that one goes through as a victimincluding psychological abuse, but now I know that I can achieve anything I set my mind to.”

Bertha is one of the hundreds, thousands of women who currently suffer or have suffered gender-based violence, and the statistics of how many victims we have today are partial, because many victims do not dare to report their attacks due to bureaucracy or fear of being revictimized, or because of stigmatization.

Recent data shows that physical or sexual attacks perpetrated by a partnerIt is the most frequent type of violence against women.

Women! Do not be silent, do not allow your aggressor to continue violating more women and girls, dare to raise your voice, as I did, yes, you can leave behind all that hell we live in, I am healthy, I am free and I can say ME! HAIL!

We recommend you read: