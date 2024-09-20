The mother of the Former Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez, Miriam Verdugo, testified this Thursday before the Prosecutor’s Office having been an eyewitness to the physical violence exercised by then-President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) on his daughter while she was pregnant.

“I saw how Alberto pushed my daughter when she was pregnant,” said Verdugo in front of prosecutor Ramiro González, who is investigating the case opened after the complaint filed on August 6 by Yáñez for alleged gender violence against the former president, according to local media with access to the investigation.

Alberto Fernandez and his ex-partner Fabiola Yañez. Photo:AFP

Verdugo traveled from Madrid, where his daughter and grandson Francisco, two years old, son of Yáñez and Fernández, live, to give his statement in person at the Comodoro Py courts in Buenos Aires.

According to his statement, Fernández “shook and pushed” Yáñez, making her fall to the floor, when she was eight months pregnant, in April 2022. The woman clarified that this is the only time she witnessed an assault by the former president.

Verdugo also said that she was present when Fernández forced her then partner to have an abortion in 2016.

This testimony coincides with the statement by Tamara Yáñez, who last Monday confirmed the testimony of her sister Fabiola before the prosecutor that Fernández had forced her to have an abortion in 2016.

The statement by Fernández’s ex-mother-in-law is the sixth in person, after journalist Alicia Barrios, knowledgeable about the daily life of the presidential couple; Fernández’s former secretary, María Cantero; the beautician María Florencia Aguirre; Daniel Rodríguez, former administrator of the Quinta de Olivos (presidential residence); and the former presidential doctor Federico Saavedra.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner, Fabiola Yáñez. Photo:EFE

For her part, the former first lady spoke virtually from the Argentine Consulate in Madrid.

Still to appear before the prosecutor is Sofía Pacchi, Yáñez’s friend, who was supposed to appear last week but could not do so due to health problems.

Yáñez, 43, decided to file a complaint against the former president, 65, after the Argentine Justice – in the framework of an investigation for alleged influence peddling – found conversations and images on the phone of the former presidential secretary which would indicate a possible case of gender-based violence.

The prosecutor charged Fernandez with the alleged crime of serious injuries doubly aggravated by the link and because it occurred in a context of gender violence and coercive threats against her ex-partner.

Federal Judge Julián Ercolini banned Fernández from leaving Argentina and ordered him not to approach or contact the complainant in any way.