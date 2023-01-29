“They gave me 17 transfusions”: the touching story of Alice Campello, who yesterday was a guest in the living room of Verissimo

Guest in yesterday’s episode of Verissimo, Alice Campello he recounted his traumatic experience with the birth of little Bella, the girl born on January 10th. After the birth of the baby she had a hemorrhage and ended up under the knife and in intensive care. She told Silvia Toffanin of those moments and her concern, which at that moment was above all for her husband Alvaro Morata.

Alice Campello had promised to tell those in detail moments which have been at the same time the most beautiful and the ugliest of his life, and he actually did.

In the episode of very true aired yesterday, Saturday 28 January, the beautiful Alice, model, influencer and wife of the Spanish bomber Alvaro Morata, opened her heart and told how she lived the day the little girl came into the world beautifulhis and Morata’s fourth daughter.

At first he talked about the pleasant part of it. Becoming a mother was her dream since childhood and after four children, it can be said that this dream has been fulfilled in full. Desire satisfied even to have one femalewhich after three boys was what both she and Alvaro absolutely wanted.

The touching story of Alice Campello

Alice then spoke to Silvia Toffanin about the most painful part. She had the baby in her arms and everything seemed to be going well. She then started to feel sick and, lifting the blanket, she saw lots of blood.

My first concern was Alvaro, I saw his face, I saw him turn white, I don’t remember anything from there. It was 10 in the morning and I woke up at 10 in the evening, I was in the operating room, they intubated me.

The influencer explained that the problem was the uterus that did not contract and that caused thehemorrhage. Bleeding for which well were needed 17 transfusions.

Difficult moments not just for her, but for everyone at home. Also for Alvaro and the children.