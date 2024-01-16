Alex, killed at 14 with two gunshots in a parking lot, while he was with his stepfather: the heartbreaking words of his mother

Alex he lost his life at just 14 years old. It happened last January 13, in a car park in Monte Compatri, in Rome. Two shots suddenly exploded while he was with his stepfather. The boy was hit in the abdomen and no one could do anything to save him.

Last Sunday, a 24 year old boy was constituted to the authorities. He said he was one of those present in that parking lot, but that he was not the perpetrator. He tried to defend himself by declaring that he arrived with his car and not with that of the murderers. However, the police have yet to find confirmation in his words. They are viewing all the surveillance cameras in the area, to identify all those responsible, who are still wanted and reconstruct what exactly happened.

Alex's mother still can't find peace, she showed herself in tears to journalists. That son was everything to her and now he is no longer here. He just left on the woman's birthday.

The words of Alex's mother

It was my thirty-second birthday and my son was here with me, there was a party. He never went out at night. I know that he was with my father and my partner and with other relatives. I stayed at home with my other two children. My party was over.

He had given his mother two stuffed animals for her birthday. She didn't want her to go out at night, but she was with relatives who were older than her and she was calmer. He would never have imagined that that night he would never return to her. Her world fell apart when she heard the ambulance sirens. A shiver, a premonition and then the heartbreaking news: