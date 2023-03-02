Little Alex died at the age of 2 at the hands of his mother. Erzsebet Katalin Bradacs did not accept the custody judge’s decision

Erzsebet Katalin Bradacsthe Hungarian mother accused of having taken the life of little Alex, appeared before the Court of Assizes of Perugia.

He said he doesn’t remember anything about that day. Her two-year-old boy was playing with a toy train, then ate an apple and drank a coke. Alex fell asleep and since then, the defendant claims to don’t remember what happened. He saw a White man” who spoke his language and then a black man”.

Erzsebet Katalin Bradacs keeps reiterating that she doesn’t remember anything and that she saw her baby bleeding. So, she called the police and got sought help in a supermarket Lidl, near that ruin she used as a makeshift lodging, after arriving in Italy from Hungary.

He has to answer for aggravated crime. The defense relies on a psychiatric report, with the aim of assessing whether at the time of the events, the mother was able to understand and want.

The investigations of the police, after the arrival of the agents in the supermarket, immediately focused on the woman.

Erzsebet Katalin Bradacs had fled Hungary because the judge decided to entrust little Alex to his dad, given the mental problems of the woman. Against her there would be messages and photos, sent to her ex, which show the child now lifeless. A revenge then, a mother who cut short the life of her two-year-old son because she did not accept the fact of leaving him in the hands of her father.

A crime committed on principle, so neither of them would have it. The father arrived from Hungary and, having entered the courtroom, he did not even manage to look her in the eye.

He explained that he had begged his ex to return to Hungary, promising that he would show her his son and that she had accepted. Then, suddenly, those macabre imageswhich he will never forget, arrived on his cell phone.