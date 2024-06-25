On the evening of June 23rd, a tragic event shook the city of Milan when one lass 24 year old was involved in a terrible accident. The victim was hit and dragged for 300 meters by a car driven by a young man of twenty-one, who was driving while drunk. The accident took place between Ricotti and Mercantini streets, in the Bovisa area, just before 9.50pm. Currently, the girl is hospitalized in critical condition at the Niguarda hospital.

The rescue was promptly implemented thanks to the rapid reaction of passers-by and residents of the neighborhood. Mattia D’Oca, a resident of the area, said he heard desperate cries coming from the street and rushed to the balcony to understand what was happening. He saw the young woman running after the moving car, desperately trying to stop the driver.

In the meantime he was trying to draw the attention of passers-by: ‘Call the police, call the ambulance, there is a person under the car’

I also saw a hand desperately trying to hold on to the door. The person stuck under there was screaming, and they were terrible screams, they didn’t even sound human.”

It was terrible to see that girl reduced like that: after being dragged by the car for hundreds of meters she was a mask of blood. Her clothes were in tatters. She was asking for help.

Another witness, a 33-year-old man, said he saw the victim holding on to the car door and noticed his feet near the left rear wheel. He described the scene as extremely distressing, with the girl visibly injured and in obvious pain state of shock.

When the police arrived on the scene, they immediately stopped the car involved to free the young woman trapped underneath it. The witness witnessed the dramatic rescue of the girl, who was covered in blood and visibly damaged by the accident. Giulia Ruffiniemployed in a nearby bar, contributed to the rescue by lending a blanket for the victim and helping to contact the young woman’s family through her phone.

He spoke to me. At a certain point she said to me ‘please, call my mother’. And so I did, with my phone, because she managed to dictate the number to me.

The entire community was shocked and outraged by this tragic episode, which raised debates on road safety and the need to prevent similar accidents in the future.