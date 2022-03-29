After overcoming a political trial that kept the country in suspense, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo assured on March 29 that he respects those who voted in Congress in favor of removing him from office, but promised to work as a team to overcome the crises of his country. During Monday’s vote in Congress, the opposition did not reach the necessary 87 votes and Castillo, who was accused of alleged “moral incapacity” to govern, finally obtained more support than expected.

The president of Peru Pedro Castillo survived a second attempt to impeach him and asked to “close the page” and work for stability in his nation.

“I salute that good sense, responsibility and democracy have prevailed. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did. I call on everyone to close this page and work together for the country’s great challenges, ”said the president on March 29 through his Twitter account.

I salute that common sense, responsibility and democracy prevailed. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did. I call everyone to close this page and work together for the great challenges of the country. – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) March 29, 2022



His statements came after he passed the vacancy motion in Congress. After a long parliamentary day, the mechanism was sunk after obtaining 55 votes in favor of dismissing him, 54 against and 19 abstentions.

A minimum of 87 legislators were required to support his removal from office for the appeal to progress, that is, 66% of the members that make up the unicameral legislature.

Although everything indicated that there would be a close vote, Castillo obtained a greater margin of support than was expected. The final result contrasted sharply with that of March 14, when in a plenary session Congress admitted the discussion of the vacancy, with 76 parliamentarians in favor of the measure, 41 against and one abstention.

The motion was promoted by the right-wing Popular Renovation party, which later gained support from some legislators from the Somos Perú, Podemos Perú, Alianza para el Progreso, the Fujimorista Popular Force and the right-wing Avanza País. But their votes were not enough.

“The resolution to declare the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic has not been approved,” confirmed the opposition candidate María del Carmen Alva, after the vote held at the end of the night of Monday, March 28.

The accusations that once again shook the Peruvian president

Castillo reached his second motion of censure accused of “moral incapacity” to govern.

20 points were part of the statement that asked to withdraw him from the Presidency. Among them are the alleged existence of a shadow cabinet, the “questionable” appointments of at least 10 ministers of state and the presumed intention of the president to grant an outlet to the sea to Bolivia.

He also received accusations for alleged influence peddling in police and military bids and promotions, as well as complaints from a businesswoman who has linked Castillo to a network of corruption.

However, the Peruvian head of state rejected all the accusations and indicated a political persecution against him.

Although he was not bound by Peruvian law, the president again refuted the accusations when giving a statement in Congress together with his lawyer, José Félix Palomino.

Second vacancy motion against Castillo in eight months of Government

Since assuming power in July 2021 after winning by a narrow margin against the right-wing Keiko Fujimori, Castillo, a 52-year-old former rural teacher, has faced constant disputes with the different branches of political power, but also scandals and accusations of alleged corruption. in your close circle.

These situations have led him to renew his cabinet four times, the most recent last February.

President Pedro Castillo speaks before Congress to present new bills and defend himself against corruption charges for which he will face a political trial, in Lima, Peru, on March 15, 2022. © Presidency of Peru/Via EFE

Although there are confrontations and direct accusations against the current president, Peru has been submerged in constant internal power struggles in recent years.

Five leaders have passed through the Peruvian Executive since 2018 and despite the calls of the current president, it is not clear if with the overcoming of his second impeachment attempt, the country can really turn the page, as Castillo requests, and move towards the resolution of its main challenges such as economic reactivation, after two years of pandemic.

With EFE and local media