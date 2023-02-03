Philip Stojilkovicthe 23-year-old Swiss striker, passed from Zion to Darmstadt in this winter transfer market session. Yet, at least according to him, it was very close to moving to Juve. In fact, at the press conference he revealed that he preferred the German Serie B club to the Bianconeri.

‘Yup they courted me but I chose to come here to play continuously and feel like the protagonist of a project. With Juve there was something but enough with the loans. It would have been a bonus for me, but at my age it’s important to have a club that supports you and not to be constantly transferred to other clubs. I wanted to come to Darmstadt and I’m happy that the deal went through. I had a great feeling right from the start and have been following the team’s path for some time,” he said.

