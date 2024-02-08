The host of Sanremo 2024 talks about a terrible period when he was only 7 years old

He swore that it will be the last Sanremo Festival for him. Really Amadeus will he no longer host the most anticipated Italian music program of the year? It would seem so, he revealed it to the weekly Who. But it's not the only story told by the host… Did you know that as a child he risked his life? He was only 7 years old.

He was just a child when Amadeus fell ill nephritis. For three months he remained hospitalized in Bussolengo hospital, fighting between life and death, while his parents entrusted themselves to Santa Rita da Cascia. The words of the host of the Sanremo Festival:

Yes, I am a very believer and I believe that miracles can happen. This is why I pray to God and Saint Rita for health, I never pray for work, to make Sanremo go well, I would find it disrespectful. I remember the suffering, the pain of my parents, the tears when the doctor told them that the situation was serious. I remember the transfusions, the hospital. I have it all here, right before my eyes. For two years I couldn't play sports and live like everyone else.

And I remember the joy, when at 9 years old the doctor told me: 'Now you're healed, you can go back to playing football'. This thing made me responsible. I grew up faster. I have always been responsible, I never made a fuss because I didn't want to cause more pain to my parents.

It wasn't an easy childhood for Amadeus, those memories I'm always with him.

In the same interview, the host then spoke about his dear friend Fiorello. He revealed he had it kept on tenterhooks until its final announcement. He was curious about who he had chosen as co-host for the Sanremo 2024 final. But he wanted to surprise him and not give him a chance to refuse!

In fact, he will be the one to accompany him during the last evening of his last hosting of the Italian Song Festival.