Senator Piedad Córdoba, in an image from 2019.

Piedad Córdoba took office as a Colombian senator from a Medellín hospital. On July 17, three days before the installation of the Congress, she was hospitalized due to low blood pressure, which was added to other discomforts that have had her entering and leaving hospital services in recent months. This Sunday, took the oath from his bed before the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras. “Political differences will in no case be a reason to deny constitutional and legal rights,” said Barreras, announcing the visit.

Córdoba assumes the position for the Historical Pact, the government party, but his relations with its leader, Gustavo Petro, go through a bad time. Last April, when the left-wing politician had already made it to the second round and any wrong step could cost him the Presidency, the figure of Piedad Córdoba within his campaign was problematic. Petro asked him to suspend any activity in the name of his candidacy due to the scandals that surround it.

The congresswoman has been accused of meeting in prison with former leaders of armed gangs during the electoral period and her role as a mediator with the FARC to obtain the release of hostages is being questioned. According to a statement by her former adviser, Andrés Vásquez, to the Prosecutor’s Office, Córdoba “had politically capitalized on the delivery of hostages to the point of delaying the release of Íngrid Betancourt and the three US contractors.” According to that version, the senator wanted to give credit for the release of hostages to the then Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, so that he, in turn, would “catapult” her to the Colombian Presidency. Córdoba has also been accused of having links with the alleged figurehead of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Álex Saab, with whom she would have shared trips and businesses, some political sectors have denounced.

No indication, however, has been an obstacle for her to assume her position as senator today. A place that is well known to you. Piedad Córdoba was a senator in the 1994 and 2010 legislatures and she was always one of the strongest voices in parliament, as she promises to be again. “The vicissitudes of fate and the systematic political persecution against me managed to undermine my health in recent times, but they have not managed to take away my life or my convictions. And while I breathe I will remain firm in my ideas for which I have fought for almost 50 years: democracy and peace, “she wrote in a statement after taking office.

The last time she was in Congress, she left through the back door, after being disqualified by the Attorney General’s Office for her alleged links with the extinct FARC guerrilla. “I return to the Senate of the Republic after 12 years ago an ultra-conservative inquisitor irregularly curtailed my political rights,” he said. in the writing he published this Sunday, in which he announced what his role will be in Congress, where for the first time he will not be the opposition. “I return to become a bishop of the great transformations that the new government is preparing for its passage through the legislature. president roy [por Roy Barreras], will have a legislature with Mercy. Of intense activity and proposal so that the vital reforms for the country, our economy, the countryside, our public force and the very structure of the State can take shape in this first period. I return to continue fighting for peace,” he wrote. He announced that he will call for political control debates on “the hardship to which the people of Chocó have been subjected and on the Legal War carried out against the opposition under the fortunately outgoing government of Mr. Iván Duque.”

Although she had to withdraw during Petro’s campaign at his own request, Piedad Córdoba is convinced of the president-elect’s political project and in her letter she suggests that despite the discomfort she will work for the transformation promised by the new government. “I am summoned by a historical moment above vanities, rivalries, empathy or animosity,” she wrote in her message, the first in her return as a congressman.

