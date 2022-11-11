I restart from me: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Ricomincio da me is a 2018 film directed by Peter Segal, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Plot

Maya Vargas is in her 40s who works as a sales clerk in a small supermarket chain. In her life he had to make many sacrifices, starting with early abandoned studies to start working, and a seventeen-year-old daughter given up for adoption to make her have a better future. When she is denied a promotion she thought she deserved, she Maya realizes that it is very difficult to make a career without a degree. Her best friend Joan of hers, aided by her computer genius son, builds her a fake resume full of qualifications and experience to get her hired at Franklin & Clarke (F&C), a prestigious cosmetics company directed by Anderson Clarke. Disappointed at first by the scam concocted by her friends against her will, Maya understands that she must take advantage of this “second chance” to prove her worth and that, even with her professional certificate, she can feel great in a high level environment.

I’ll start again: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline for I Start Back to Me, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer Lopez: Maya Vargas

Vanessa Hudgens: Zoe

Leah Remini: Joan

Annaleigh Ashford: Hildy

Dan Bucatinsky: Arthur

Freddie Stroma: Ron Ebsen

Milo Ventimiglia: Trey

Treat Williams: Anderson Clarke

Larry Miller: Weiskopf

Charlyne Yi: Ariana

Dave Foley: Felix Herman

Alan Aisenberg: Chase

Dierdre Friel: Ant

John James Cronin: Otto

Streaming and tv

Where to see Ricomincio da me live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 11 November 2022 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.