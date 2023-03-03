The possibility that the Portuguese will leave Milan at the end of the season is becoming more and more concrete: time passes and the variables increase
No news, good news? Let’s hope. The silence around the renewal of Rafael Leao is instead a sort of surrender to the evidence of the facts. The month of February also passed without the parties actually meeting. And the feeling is that March too will slide with a substantial stalemate. And now the summer market station is at the next corner, with the increasingly concrete possibility that the Portuguese will move at the end of the season.
#renew #Leao #silent #outofmarket #clause #presumed #suitors
