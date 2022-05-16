From the hospital bed, Matteo continues to remember the dramatic moments of the attack and the face of the man who saved his life

An angel saved his life and today Matteo he felt like sending him an important message, he would like to hug him to thank him. The young university professor was stabbed on the Navigli while celebrating the last day of the educational trip he had organized with some German students.

Credit: video.corriere.it

While today the young teacher is in the hospital bed, in a video released by Il Corriere della Sera, he recounts those dramatic moments and theaggression of that man, whose name is not yet known.

He was on the Navigli with his students when they decided to go to a club after dinner. At some point, a girl started to verbally assault one of his students. Matteo, guided by his instinct, immediately intervened to calm the waters. That girl, however, reacted violently, hitting the young teacher with a head.

He headbutted me and broke my tooth, while she got a cut on her forehead.

Not even the time to realize what had just happened, which came behind him a man of about 50 years with a knife.

I didn’t have time to realize what was happening when a boy hit me behind my back with a knife, even piercing a part of my lung.

Credit: pixabay.com

Matteo is collapsed to the ground and at that moment, before the 118 health workers arrived, another man came to his rescue. He took off his sweater and he has dabbed his wounds. Matteo described him as a kind non-EU citizen, he doesn’t know her name, but he remembers her face. And today he wants to send him a important message, because it saved his life. Here are his moving words:

I don’t know your name but I perfectly remember your face and what you did to help me. You saved my life. I would like to meet you so that I can hug you.

The shirt of his savior is now in the hands of Matteo, well preserved. The young teacher was stabbed in the back, which damaged his lung. The Carabinieri are investigating on the story and it would seem that the attacker is a man of about 50, seen by witnesses and also filmed by surveillance cameras in the area.