There is joy within the Colombian National Team and among the fans, after the historic 2-1 victory against his counterpart from Brazil. The national team was finally able to break its spell by facing the Verdeamarela and beat them for the first time in history in the South American qualifying round.

The great protagonist of the magical night was the guajiro Luis Diaz, who with his double in the final stretch of the game He guided the National Team to a victory that remained in the golden books of the history of Colombian sports.

‘Lucho’ was key to the comeback against Brazil, despite his goals, he fought, ran and left everything on the field before his father watched Luis Manuel in one of the stands of the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. It was a round match for the ‘7’ who He dedicated his double to his father, who was kidnapped by the ELN and remained in captivity for more than 13 days.

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Unpublished moment of James and Díaz from 7 years ago

After the final whistle of the central judge, Luis Díaz was one of the players most sought after by the press and gave a note to one of the channels broadcasting the tie.

In it, he appeared alongside James Rodríguez, who accompanied him at all times and congratulated him on his impeccable performance against Brazil. But the image reminded us of a photo that the two stars of the Colombian National Team took several years ago.

The photo was published by Luis Díaz on March 27, 2016, a few weeks before making his professional debut in Colombian soccer. At that time, 7 years ago, the guajiro was part of the Junior de Barranquilla youth team and James played for Real Madrid.

