A deep gaze that looked into the distance, but always with a veil of melancholy. And the perennial smile framed in the well-groomed beard and the thick, often disheveled hair. A special person who didn't need to show off to say he was there. Tall and lanky, he often looked like he was there by chance. Because sometimes he had his head in the clouds, in his thoughts. And instead, he was present, very present. An introvert that he had found precisely in communicating the extraordinary ability to overcome the youthful constraints of his character.

A contrast? Maybe, but actually a great resource. Because the man counts even before the professional. We all loved him. And he left on tiptoe just as I had known him when he joined the Autosprint editorial team as a novice: Alberto Antonini fought against leukemia.

They immediately gave him hope, but within a few months he passed away, swallowed up by a cruel fate. With Roberto Boccafogli, heir to his role at Ferrari, and with Roberto Chinchero we had called him from Monza during the weekend of the Italian GP: we were in the roaring world that has been his world for over 30 years, he was in a room aseptic system of the Sant'Orsola hospital in Bologna.

Strengthened by the deep bond with Barbara, the cornerstone of his life, Alberto was aware of the battle he was starting, but he was ready to challenge the disease. Alone against an enemy that was within him. He took it away from us too quickly. And now there is emptiness. Of words that cannot be written on the keyboard, because the tears that cannot be cried take away the clarity of the many memories which, instead, will return to being vivid and indelible in the memory after the pain has let go.

The sharp, witty, but never mean joke was his calling card. Those eyes that looked far away knew how to capture stories and truths. He wasn't an assault journalist, because it was the sources who came to him. He knew languages ​​and with English he even spoke certain dialects better than the Anglo-Saxons. He spoke in a whisper because there was no need to raise his tone to be authoritative.

He had a gift: the ability to synthesize. Focus on the news without frills. And a clear writing ability even under tight deadlines, explaining difficult things with simple words. Like a thoroughbred writer who didn't have time to tell his story, but who left us his Sebastian Vettel. Ah yes, Ferrari. A full, satisfying and difficult parenthesis. F1 seen from the other side of the fence with two “bad tempers” like Sergio Marchionne and Maurizio Arrivabene. A good deal between two tough guys with a redhead who tried to win. And nothing else needs to be said…

The condolences of the management and editorial staff of Motorsport.com go to Barbara and her family.