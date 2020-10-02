Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has written an emotional post and congratulates the sister on her birthday. Not only this, he has also shared a childhood throwback photo with his sister. In which he is seen with his sister in his lap. In this picture, Sonu’s sister is a yellow frock sister, while Sonu is in a red-white T-shirt and pants. Apart from this, the actor has also shared the latest picture. In which he is seen with his sister’s family.

Sonu writes- ‘I remember the day you were born. October 2, 5 am. A popular newspaper, The Tribune, which had Gandhiji’s picture on its front page, was on our doorstep. Ramu Bhai told us that my sister has come. We stood at the door, when the father came, took us on a scooter to the civil hospital. Then the mother came out of the operation theater and we saw younger sister Malavika sleeping on her lap. How quickly the time passes. Always be happy my little sister Gunnu. Lots of love. ‘

Sonu Sood has been helping the needy in the Corona era. Meanwhile, a food stall owner has named his shop after him, to which the actor has given a fun reaction. In fact, a food stall in Hyderabad removed the Chinese name from his shop and named it after Sonu Sood. A Twitter user wrote, ‘Meet Mr. Anil Kumar of Hyderabad, Begumpet. He removed the Chinese name and took the name and picture of Sonu Sood Sir. He told me that I have never seen God but I have seen a real God and that is Sonu Sood. To this Sonu Sood replied, will I get treatment here? ‘