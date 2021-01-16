As there are no terraces or cafes to perch on, we meet at his house. Actually, a room in a shared flat. A shared apartment in an old shared building. It is like a student residence, but with people who already know everything about life.

Her name is Karolina, she is 23 years old and she is from Lithuania. His white complexion corresponds to his origin, but his accent, half Andalusian, is strange, even funny.

-How long have you been in Spain?

-Fifteen years. I arrived with my mother and my sister. I was thirteen years in Seville, and now I have been here for two years, in Murcia

-And your father?

-My father abandoned us when I was little. I have no memories of him.

-Why did you come to Murcia?

-I had a very toxic relationship with my partner. He couldn’t quit. He drank a lot and one day he raised his hand to me. I saw myself as my mother, I saw that it would end up the same as her and I ran away. I took a bus and got here, without money, with nothing. It was night, I had nowhere to go, so I asked a person who asked in the street where he could sleep and eat something. He led me to Jesus Abandoned.

-And you stayed here?

-Yes, that same night, in the reception center, I met the one who is now my partner. Now, finally, we live together.

(You arrive in Murcia, with nothing, fleeing from a stormy past, from violence, and you find friendly people, a place to sleep, hot food and a new love … that’s what welcoming is).

-How were those first years in Seville?

-My mother knew a man, but he was an alcoholic, he was always drinking, and he mistreated us. I hate alcohol, I have seen with my eyes where it takes you.

-How old were you then?

-I was eight years old. I remember the day that man started beating my mother; it broke his mouth with a kick. I didn’t know any Spanish. I started screaming in my language; nobody understood me. I couldn’t express what was happening. I have recorded that moment of terror, that frustration. A girl should never experience such a situation.

-And weren’t you telling your mother that this was crazy, to report it?

-We were little, we didn’t know. You end up getting used to that environment. One day, at school, they told us about gender violence, and we understood that that was exactly what we were experiencing at home. So I denounced, Social Affairs intervened and they took my sister and I to a juvenile center. I was there until I was 18 years old.

-Has your mother managed to rebuild her life?

-Lives with my sister and my niece. He works in the fields, picking oranges and tangerines. But she is not well; drag all those emotional damage, accumulate a lot of pain. I was lucky to receive psychological support, that helped me. But my mother has been touched forever.

-To what extent has Jesus Abandoned been important in recent years?

-When I have needed them, they have always helped me.

If I have left and then come back, they have never closed the doors to me. I have been able to receive training, they have included me in a job placement program that has allowed me to find a job, they supported me with the first months of renting this room in which I now live … To what extent, you say … ? The measure would be the whole.

-Did your father’s abandonment mark you when you were a child?

-Much. Even if it was very small, the feeling of abandonment remains.

It was my grandfather who raised us, who played a father. But he was a truck driver, he was always on the road, and my grandmother was an alcoholic. The situation at home was very difficult; my mother was not raised in the best of environments either.

-And how are you now?

-I’m fine, I feel optimistic. I have a job, I live with the person I love. I can survive without help from anyone. It is a new stage for me. Maybe the best I remember.

-Would you like to start a family?

-Yes I would like it. But I need a little more stability. It is important to have a minimum of security to bring children into the world.

-I imagine that having had such a bad time throughout your childhood makes you want to do better with your own family, right?

-Clear. I want to do the opposite of what they have done to me, the opposite of what my mother did.

-Do you blame her?

-I don’t blame her. I think no one taught her to love. And she did not know how to love us. Love is also taught. If you grow up in an environment of neglect and violence, you end up perpetuating what you have seen in your home. Our parents are our mirror.

-And who has taught you to love?

-My sister. But also the centers for minors. They helped me change my perception of the world and of people. It is difficult to explain … people who are not your family, workers, educators, even other children, who love you and help you. It is something that allowed me to reconcile with the world.

(It’s funny, I tell him: many people have the perception that these centers are horrible places. I’m glad to hear you; it comforts me).

I explain that this is the last story I’m going to write, the last shadow. That I have the feeling that my work is over, and that I am very proud to have helped to make these realities known.

I explain that they have put me in contact with her because her story can be a good culmination, contribute something different.

-Why do you think they chose you?

-I do not know, I imagine that it is not the same to talk to people whose lives have been broken at a given moment by drugs, alcohol, or a bad streak, than someone like me, who has been the victim of a more complex problem , and for longer. Perhaps they have seen in me a story of overcoming not only personally, but also of the system as a whole, to achieve that someone who has had everything against it can move forward. I have never wanted to live on help, but I needed it. And that’s what I feel like I’ve been given all these years. Help, to be able to fly.

-How do you learn to fly?

-Making you see that you can achieve it. And giving you the necessary boost. In my case, to be able to rent a room, with a job opportunity, with the love of my partner, the love I never had. They are the wings I needed.

-And now that you can fly, where would you fly?

-I would like to study, be a psychologist or a social worker. I wish I could help others. I know the value of help better than anyone, so I want to put it into practice. That would make me very happy.