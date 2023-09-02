Yesterday, September 1, 2023, was a painful date for the family of Denise Pipitone. 19 years have passed since that unforgettable September 1, 2004, the day of the disappearance of the little girl and the beginning of one of the cases that marked Italy.

Peter May continues to struggle, despite the years, despite the disappointments, despite the little help he feels he receives every day. This courageous mother keeps repeating day after day that she will look for her child who is always alive, until she has proof of her in her hand that will force her to stop. Proof that Denise Pipitone there is no more.

Yesterday, on her social profiles, she returned to remembering that day and dedicating beautiful words to her daughter, moving all those people who have been following and supporting her for years, including through the web. The letter reported by Piera Maggio was written by someone who has Denise’s story in his heart and who wore her mother’s shoes. Someone who after meeting her beautiful family, has including that immense pain. The daughter-in-law of Piera Maggio and wife of Kevin Pipitone.

Brigitte’s beautiful letter to little Denise Pipitone

01/09/2023 – 19 years later. 🎀 Dear Denise, today 1st September will be a sad anniversary not only for us but for all of Italy. In 2004, when you were only 3 almost 4 years old, you were kidnapped, torn away from the love of all those who love you and from your parents. For the Italian Justice, your case was the biggest failure in history. A case of the disappearance of a child without culprits and without knowing the truth about what happened cannot be left unsolved. If it weren’t for your parents, you would have ended up forgotten by the many missing children. I remember that day like it was yesterday. I was little (almost 12 years old) and, as usual, I watched the news at mealtimes, when suddenly they announced your disappearance.

The letter goes on to tell how hard it was to see a mother who struggled year after year and who, after 19 years, is still willing to go on TV, to shout in the streets, to look for her baby. A mom who canceled her entire life and turned it into one purpose, to find his Denise:

Over the years I have always seen your Mom fight for the Truth and to obtain Justice. I knew your story halfway, until 10 years ago I met your big brother. From that day I began to experience your absence as a family member. I didn’t know you had a brother, I found out after days of dating. Your mom has always protected her image from the spotlight. Day after day I started to feel more and more part of the family. And believe me, I miss you a lot too.

Your parents have stolen their beloved Daughter, Kevin his Little Sister, me my Sister-in-law and the Sister I never had, Dayana her only Aunt. I never fully understood their pain until I became a mother myself. The first thing I thought when I held Dayana in my arms was: “But how did Mamma Piera manage to bear such excruciating pain?”. I think any human being would have just given in to her pain. Instead she rolled up her sleeves and alone, together with your dad, and against the institutions, she managed to do the impossible.

The courage of Piera Maggio

Piera Maggio has become the courage mother symbol of Italy. A strong and courageous woman who will never give up. She protected her son Kevin from everything, she raised him as a man full of values, who today built her own life. She has a wife and a daughter and has brought joy back into her mother’s life thanks to little Dayana.