General view of Puerta del Sol in Madrid on May 21, 2011, a week after the 15-M protest began. LUCA PIERGIOVANNI / EFE

We repeat recklessly the chant that history, even if it does not repeat itself, sometimes rhymes. And rhymes declining: with the ending of farce, with the ending of tragedy. We know that the apocryphal phrase is old; that it comes, like so many other things, from the wise cuisine of the 19th century; We do not know if Twain or Marx really wrote such a thing, because we did not want to investigate so much. The thing is, it works: it accounts for our inability to accept that history does not progress linearly, that we need to interpret everything holistically; It does not help us that some things are related to other things without everything being related to each other. We insist, if the festival consists of gathering set phrases, proverbs and songs, that whoever does not know history is condemned to repeat it, and those who are going to die salute Caesar, and heaven is not taken by consensus.

There are a little less than 10 years between two images. The ecstatic crowd dyes everything blue. Spain believes in seagulls a few months after the mythological date; Madrid does it just a few days before. According to Wikipedia, the conflict that caused 15-M was a “heterogeneous group of people.” Its consequences were the creation of “hundreds of thematic collectives”, which sounds like Micropolix, a miniature city built so that the Madrid kids can learn once and for all how capitalism works, the temporality of work, surveillance and punishment . The thing does not end there: “Since 2013 new political parties appear.” We could expand the text: 10 years after the “they do not represent us”, a “heterogeneous group of people” of a size never seen before in regional elections votes, and casts their ballot to offer their support to “hundreds of thematic groups”, of among which the right emerges victorious. What happened in the squares of Spain has something to do with what happens 10 years later, yes, but something is not the same as everything.

I remember it perfectly, just as we can remember the things that we have never experienced. In 2011, when all that of 15-M broke out, I was 10 years old, so I was not very aware of what the 15-M, the indignant, or the Sinde law, direct democracy, or Forocoches were. He lived in Barajas, a peripheral neighborhood next to the airport; I heard airplanes and bells, but the protesters in Sol were far, far away. Fortunately or unfortunately I did not come (or I come) from a militant family: my mother has voted all her life for the left, but mostly for the PSOE, “because she has always been” a worker “, that has always been her side; my father was changing his vote in different electoral appointments; Neither of them was particularly involved in what we would now call social transformation, and neither did they lead me to demonstrations against anything, not even against wars or nuclear energies. My mother, a life-long waitress, suffered the consequences of the crisis, outsourcing and outsourcing. I guess if I kept working in 2021 I would be in a union of kellys. But once this did not help any of us to develop a particular political conscience, nor did the decline of our material conditions awaken revolutionary consciences in our little heads. This I do remember perfectly: in 2011, in our resignation, nothing had changed yet.

I understand those who exalt it and the zealots of dates and calendars, those who would raise obelisks in favor of youth without a future of hypertrophied formation! I don’t count myself in their ranks. Institutional politics has its limits, but I did not learn from 15-M; I was caught too young, too far away, too sad: I learned by force because of its consequences. I learned because of the hundreds of thematic groups and the brand new political parties. A guy with a ponytail began to appear on TV who was involved in the dialectical arena with all the journalists that I learned to identify as right-wing. He wanted, when we elevated him on social networks and mounted memes and videos of his best zascas, to take to the skies, and on the way he dirtied something on the earth, and made mistakes; but he taught many of us that there could be something else on television sets, and in the agora, and even in offices. There will be those who look back with a rare cult of spontaneity and what leads nowhere. I remember it perfectly, because I am aware that nobody remembers, and that we will all be able to invent our own story. The most beautiful times are those in which the world turns to be still. Thanks to then we have a present that today is not enough for us. There are still a few years left, a generation: I will wait my turn, patiently, and gather set phrases; I will set up some thematic collective, to see if there is luck, and then, and then, and then …

Elizabeth duval is a writer and trans activist. His latest book is After the trans (La Caja Books).